Truck Falls 10 Yards Off Tennessee Pass Friday Night As Weather Moved In

By Anna Maria Basquez

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people sustained minor injuries after the truck they were in plunged down Tennessee Pass Friday in an area teetering between Lake and Eagle counties, officers said.

“It was a Ford F-150 and was up against the side of the tree 10 yards off down an embankment,” said Officer Gary Cutler, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. The accident was at 10:15 p.m.

The three in the truck were from Windsor, Colo. No other information was known.

“Minor injuries on the driver and passengers. One was transported to Vail Health, the other two declined.”

“Tennessee Pass is a connector road from Leadville down to Minturn over by Vail,” he said. “It’s also a scenic drive, but it was 10:15 p.m. at night so I don’t think that’s why they were on it. That was when our snow was coming in Friday.

“We had a lot of crashes that day Friday all over the place because of the weather,” Cutler said. “There are a lot of curves down there where vehicles can go off.”

The 10,424-foot high pass traverses the Continental Divide north of Leadville.