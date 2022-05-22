Free Summer Camp Being Offered for a Third Year

This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and 38 agencies across the nation received a transformational gift of $122.6 million by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We celebrate philanthropists like Mackenzie Scott who are committed to making a difference. While Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS) was not selected as one of the affiliate organizations to receive a donation, we are grateful for the support of local community members who have this same passion and welcome opportunities to develop partnerships like this one that create the most meaningful impact,” said Erin Mabery, YBBBS Executive Director. “This support allows us to continue building on our 50 years of mentoring right here in Yavapai County. In fact, we have over 100 youth waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister.”

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO