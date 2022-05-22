ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Free Summer Camp Being Offered for a Third Year

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATFORCE and Catholic Charities have teamed up to bring a third year of children’s summer camp to the Prescott area this summer. Through the Trauma Lens Care program, MATFORCE understands that children from hard places often need more positive experiences to help build resiliency in their...

SignalsAZ

$122 Million Donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters

This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and 38 agencies across the nation received a transformational gift of $122.6 million by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We celebrate philanthropists like Mackenzie Scott who are committed to making a difference. While Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS) was not selected as one of the affiliate organizations to receive a donation, we are grateful for the support of local community members who have this same passion and welcome opportunities to develop partnerships like this one that create the most meaningful impact,” said Erin Mabery, YBBBS Executive Director. “This support allows us to continue building on our 50 years of mentoring right here in Yavapai County. In fact, we have over 100 youth waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister.”
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

13 Children Adopted at Yavapai Spring Adoption Day Event

On May 20, 2022, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Anna Young granted adoption petitions for thirteen children and their families at the Yavapai Spring Adoption Day event. Outside the courthouse, the families were greeted by Dreamer the miniature horse, and Cody the balloon artist extraordinaire. They were treated to hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, and more while they played with giant blocks, an oversized Connect 4, and a bean bag toss game. Kiddos colored on the tables and each of the families received an “I’m Here for You Now” photo album storybook. All of this took place under a giant balloon arch!
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – May 25th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Out of the area, but worth the drive: June 2022

FRIDAY 6/3 – SUNDAY 6/5. Times and locations vary, starting on Railroad Ave. in Willcox. 2022 marks 150 years of ranching in this cattle country – come out and celebrate! Guests will find saddle-making and blacksmith demos, history presentations, walking tours, a street dance and art show, games, goat roping competitions, a trade show and more – all packed into one weekend. This event is free for all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Memorial Day Remembrance at Prescott Citizens Cemetery

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors encourages everyone, wishing to remember and honor those who have fallen in service to their country, to join them, Historian Melissa Ruffner, William Weiler, USN (Ret) on Memorial Day at the Historic Citizens’ Cemetery. Presentations for the observance will include for the first...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Begins Summer Preparedness 101

To further educate and protect the local community and visitors, the Cottonwood Fire Department and Cottonwood Police Department will begin their Summer Preparedness 101 campaign for 2022. Throughout the next several weeks, while temperatures in the area remain high, the public safety department will work to increase awareness about safety, prevention, and preparedness on a variety of topics. The topics covered will include fire prevention, dehydration prevention, pool safety, hiking safety, and outdoor recreation safety.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tempe Opens Heat Relief Centers

With 100-degree temperatures already hitting the Valley, Tempe has rolled out the heat relief centers. With this added support, Tempe is asking residents to stay in, stay cool and get prepared for the coming hot summer months. Heat relief sites are open citywide and the city’s mobile cooling trailer hits...
TEMPE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mesa Honors Writing and Video Contest Winners

The Mesa Historic Preservation Board has announced the winners of the 2022 Historical Fiction Writing and Video Contest. The contest winners were recognized at the May 16 Mesa City Council meeting:. First Place Video Contest Winner: Team of Kaelyn Udall, Alyssa Udall and Rachel Joslyn from Red Mountain High School...
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Flagstaff Enters Stage II Fire Restrictions

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage II Fire Restrictions at 6 a.m. on May 26, 2022. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions include the following new restrictions:. The use of open fire pits and other open flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Crooks Fire Closure Lifted, Recreation Sites Open

Firefighters have completed the majority of the initial phase of suppression repair work associated with the Crooks Fire. The current fire closure in the Spruce Mountain area has been lifted opening Groom Creek Trail Head 307, Groom Creek Loop Trail #307, Isabella Trail #377, Spruce Mountain Lookout and Picnic Site, and Groom Creek Horse Camp.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (5/25/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Memorial Day Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona

With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed May 30, 2022, in honor...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Stage II Fire Restrictions Begin May 26th

Starting on May 26, 2022 at 8:00 am, Stage II Fire Restrictions will be in place set by Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority. The restrictions will be in place for the 42 miles of the City of Prescott and the 365 square miles of Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) which includes the Towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley, and Paulden. CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to the areas surrounding the City of Prescott, such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area off Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village along with areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Enters Stage II Fire Restrictions

In conjunction with Prescott National Forest, Prescott Fire, and CAMA, Yavapai County will enter Stage II Fire Restrictions beginning Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8:00 am. On May 24, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Supervisors Chair, Mary Mallory, signed the Interim order prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks; enacting Stage 2 Fire Restrictions; and ordering an Outdoor Fire Ban, to protect the public, infrastructure, and environment across all fire zones in Yavapai County.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

7 Valley teen suicides, fatal ODs raise alarms

At least seven Valley teens have lost their lives to suicide or unexplained drug overdoses since mid-March and the trend has alarmed an educator who has been a longtime advocate for the mental and emotional health of Arizona youth. The latest suicide occurred May 24, when a Chandler student at...
CHANDLER, AZ

