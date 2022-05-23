ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Briggs: Be honest, Ohio State-Michigan on back-to-back weeks would be ridiculous

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3adj_0fmsforR00

Just when we thought college football couldn’t possibly get any loonier, another threat to the future of mankind came crashing down last week.

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher getting their hands on the nuclear codes?

No, something far graver: the prospect of Ohio State-Michigan playing on back-to-back weeks.

With the NCAA ruling that conferences with at least 12 teams will no longer have to split into divisions in order to stage a championship game, there’s an air of inevitability that leagues will simply — and, in most cases, sensibly — begin matching up up their two best teams.

Almost immediately, the Pac-12 and Mountain West announced they’re doing just that. Both are eliminating divisions and will instead showcase the two teams with the top conference records in their championship contests.

More leagues are sure to follow suit, including, possibly, the MAC.

But the Big Ten shouldn’t be one of them.

The more I think about the possibility of Ohio State-Michigan going at it on consecutive Saturdays, I have to say, it’s not a bad idea.

It’s a terrible one.

It will be one thing when the College Football Playoff eventually expands to 12 teams — or more — and, someday, the stars align for the Buckeyes and Wolverines to meet in the championship tournament. That will be awesome, kind of like the novelty of Duke and North Carolina meeting in the Final Four last month.

But opening the door for Ohio State and Michigan to square off in a made-for-TV league championship game the week after their regular-season finale? Sorry if we’ll pass.

So much of the magic of the greatest rivalry in college sports is the all-year lengths to which the two sides go toward winning a single defining game. It’s the season-long buildup to the final Saturday of the regular season, then the make-or-break finality of the showdown.

Turn The Game into The Games and it would be like having a second slice of pizza ... from your second extra-large supreme pizza — proof that you can have too much of a good thing.

Now, that doesn’t mean the current setup is ideal. (And we should note the prospect of Ohio State and Michigan clashing in the league championship game is not new. Remember, after Nebraska joined the Big Ten and the newly 12-team league debuted its title game in 2011, the rivals resided in opposite divisions for three seasons.)

The Big Ten’s divisions are more imbalanced than the Tower of Pisa, with the East — featuring Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State — having captured all eight league championships since the current format began in 2014.

But life is all about trade-offs.

To me, there are two options:

■ The Big Ten can banish divisions and its championship game. When the playoff expands, the title game will be nothing more than a superfluous money grab (in other words, expect it to remain). The league’s top two teams will almost always make the playoff anyway.

■ The Big Ten can keep the status quo. Eliminating divisions while keeping the title game would balance the schedule and sometimes lead to a better team in the championship contest, but is that necessarily for the best? Most Ohio State fans, for instance, embrace the familiarity of playing Michigan State and Penn State every year. The current format protects both the Big Ten’s secondary regional rivalries, and, most important, its biggest property.

Which, of course, is the Ohio State-Michigan game.

Imagine the rivals playing on back-to-back weeks, as they would have in 2018 and last year if the Big Ten simply matched the two teams with the best conference records in the title game.

Imagine if, after Michigan poured everything into perhaps the most cathartic win in program history last season, Ohio State got a do-over the next week (or Michigan got a do-over in ’18).

Sure, the games would still be great. But when it comes to the all-or-nothing angst and torment and rapture that make the schools’ annual meeting the best date on our sports calendar, let’s not pretend it would be the same.

Here’s hoping the Big Ten leaves well enough alone.

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

1 Major Program Appears To Be Out For Arch Manning

Alabama has landed a top class of 2023 quarterback recruit from Louisiana, but not Arch Manning. Eli Holstein announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Rivals ranks the Zachary High School passer as the No. 51 overall prospect, and 247Sports lists him as the eighth-best quarterback from the 2023 recruiting class.
FOOTBALL
Outsider.com

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: It’s Going to Get ‘Far More Difficult’ for Nick Saban to Win Championships at Alabama

The 2022 college football season is still months away, but we’re already in midseason form as far as storylines go. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made accusations against Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggies’ coach fired back in response. As the conversations continue about the changing landscape of collegiate sports, ESPN radio show host Paul Finebaum has weighed in on Saban and Alabama’s future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Ticket prices continue to soar for season opener

Ohio State and Notre Dame will have one of the more anticipated games of the 2022 season, and ticket prices are reflecting the interest. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Sept. 3 in The Horseshoe. To help promote the game, ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Columbus to preview the colossal showdown between two blueblood programs. The Buckeyes are a 14.5-point favorite in the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Max Johnson, Haynes King, or Conner Weigman. And last summer, it looked as though they may have added another elite player to that stable in 2023 QB Eli Holstein. But back in March, Holstein de-committed from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

JJ Redick Says 2 Prominent College Football Coaches Have 'Lost Control'

NIL rules have forever changed college sports, so high-profile coaches who ruled the old regime won't necessarily love the new landscape. Unsurprisingly, two of college football's top coaches feel threatened by players gaining empowerment. Clemson's Dabo Swinney called the current NIL system "out of control" in an ESPN interview last month, and Nick Saban is under heavy scrutiny after directly accusing Texas A&M and Jackson State of buying recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts No. 1 Game Of 2022 Season

The 2022 college football schedule is full of must-see matchups. With so many epic showdowns, it's difficult to pick one that stands out above the pack. Yet given recent events, the top choice might not be too shocking. Brandon Marcello picked his 10 most-anticipated matchups for the upcoming season on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Kelly: 'I want to beat Nick Saban'

We get it. You want to move on from Brian Kelly. He did what he felt he needed to do, so why should we even bother discussing him anymore? Well, just humor us for a moment. You see, Brian Kelly now coaches in the SEC, which means more opportunities to play Nick Saban and Alabama. He only could do that at Notre Dame when a national championship or a spot in the national championship was on the line. That happened twice, and it never went well for the Irish. Kelly said during a podcast interview with former Irish safety Shaun Crawford that the opportunity to play Saban factored into his decision:
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Richard Young Sets Major Visits

One of the best running backs in the 2023 recruiting class has set a few official visits. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star running back Richard Young has set visits for Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oregon. Ohio State won't be getting an OV, but the program is not out of the running for him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ohio State Michigan#Mac#Buckeyes#Wolverines
On3.com

3-star OT Luke Burgess names top 3 schools

New Palestine (Ind.) three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess has named Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina as his top three schools. “Most importantly I want to thank God, my family and mentors for supporting me along my journey. Thank you to every coach who has extended a scholarship and made my dream come true. With that said, these are the 3 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruitment,” Burgess tweeted.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
ClutchPoints

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden scores huge victory in NFL lawsuit

It was a wild season for the Las Vegas Raiders last year as the franchise went through more adversity than most clubs. In the early portion of the 2021 season, Jon Gruden was fired after leaked emails revealed the former head coach used racist and homophobic remarks to colleagues. This information came to light while the NFL was investigating the Washington Commanders. Since then, Gruden has sued the league and received a big win on Wednesday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 linebacker Samuel Omosigho reveals top schools

On Sunday, 2023 linebacker/safety Samuel Omosigho released his top ten schools via Twitter. One of the schools listed was the Auburn Tigers. Other programs that were included are TCU, USC, Oklahoma, SMU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Florida, and Ole Miss. Omosigho is regarded as a three-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings....
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Lands Major 2023 Quarterback Commitment

Alabama's football program has just landed a commitment from a talented quarterback. Eli Holstein, a four-star recruit from the 2023 class, is taking his talents to Tuscaloosa. LSU and Oregon were both in the mix for Holstein, but he ultimately decided to pick Alabama. Holstein visited Tuscaloosa several times this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Florida State Star Reacts To Jimbo Fisher Drama

As he prepares for his fourth NFL season, Derwin James had no interest in getting involved with the Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban drama. During media availability Monday (h/t 247Sports), a reporter asked the Los Angeles Chargers safety about his former Florida State head coach. While James remains fond of Fisher, he kept his distance from last week's dispute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy