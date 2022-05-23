Briggs: Be honest, Ohio State-Michigan on back-to-back weeks would be ridiculous

Just when we thought college football couldn’t possibly get any loonier, another threat to the future of mankind came crashing down last week.

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher getting their hands on the nuclear codes?

No, something far graver: the prospect of Ohio State-Michigan playing on back-to-back weeks.

With the NCAA ruling that conferences with at least 12 teams will no longer have to split into divisions in order to stage a championship game, there’s an air of inevitability that leagues will simply — and, in most cases, sensibly — begin matching up up their two best teams.

Almost immediately, the Pac-12 and Mountain West announced they’re doing just that. Both are eliminating divisions and will instead showcase the two teams with the top conference records in their championship contests.

More leagues are sure to follow suit, including, possibly, the MAC.

But the Big Ten shouldn’t be one of them.

The more I think about the possibility of Ohio State-Michigan going at it on consecutive Saturdays, I have to say, it’s not a bad idea.

It’s a terrible one.

It will be one thing when the College Football Playoff eventually expands to 12 teams — or more — and, someday, the stars align for the Buckeyes and Wolverines to meet in the championship tournament. That will be awesome, kind of like the novelty of Duke and North Carolina meeting in the Final Four last month.

But opening the door for Ohio State and Michigan to square off in a made-for-TV league championship game the week after their regular-season finale? Sorry if we’ll pass.

So much of the magic of the greatest rivalry in college sports is the all-year lengths to which the two sides go toward winning a single defining game. It’s the season-long buildup to the final Saturday of the regular season, then the make-or-break finality of the showdown.

Turn The Game into The Games and it would be like having a second slice of pizza ... from your second extra-large supreme pizza — proof that you can have too much of a good thing.

Now, that doesn’t mean the current setup is ideal. (And we should note the prospect of Ohio State and Michigan clashing in the league championship game is not new. Remember, after Nebraska joined the Big Ten and the newly 12-team league debuted its title game in 2011, the rivals resided in opposite divisions for three seasons.)

The Big Ten’s divisions are more imbalanced than the Tower of Pisa, with the East — featuring Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State — having captured all eight league championships since the current format began in 2014.

But life is all about trade-offs.

To me, there are two options:

■ The Big Ten can banish divisions and its championship game. When the playoff expands, the title game will be nothing more than a superfluous money grab (in other words, expect it to remain). The league’s top two teams will almost always make the playoff anyway.

■ The Big Ten can keep the status quo. Eliminating divisions while keeping the title game would balance the schedule and sometimes lead to a better team in the championship contest, but is that necessarily for the best? Most Ohio State fans, for instance, embrace the familiarity of playing Michigan State and Penn State every year. The current format protects both the Big Ten’s secondary regional rivalries, and, most important, its biggest property.

Which, of course, is the Ohio State-Michigan game.

Imagine the rivals playing on back-to-back weeks, as they would have in 2018 and last year if the Big Ten simply matched the two teams with the best conference records in the title game.

Imagine if, after Michigan poured everything into perhaps the most cathartic win in program history last season, Ohio State got a do-over the next week (or Michigan got a do-over in ’18).

Sure, the games would still be great. But when it comes to the all-or-nothing angst and torment and rapture that make the schools’ annual meeting the best date on our sports calendar, let’s not pretend it would be the same.

Here’s hoping the Big Ten leaves well enough alone.