ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Blaney wins All-Star race, $1M 2 laps after thinking he won

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351LLD_0fmscsKA00
1 of 10

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The checkered flag was already waving for Ryan Blaney when the caution lights came on just yards before he got to the line to win NASCAR’s All-Star race and $1 million. He had to get his window net back in place and go two more laps.

NASCAR acknowledged afterward that it “probably prematurely called” that final yellow flag.

Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pits and the driver had already lowered the window net of his No. 12 Ford after crossing the start-finish line. But the All-Star race has to finish under green.

“That rule was never kind of relayed to us. I already took my window net down and everything. My left arm is worn out from trying to get that damn thing back up,” Blaney said. “I got it rigged up enough to where it halfway stayed.”

After the caution period, when Blaney was fiddling with the net while having to maintain speed, he stayed in front through a green-white-checkered finish. Pushed by his Penske teammate Austin Cindric on the restart, Blaney was able to stay in front and hold off Denny Hamlin, who finished 0.266 seconds behind.

“I appreciate NASCAR for not making us come down pit road to fix it and letting me get it clipped back again to where we could stay out there,” Blaney said.

Hamlin said NASCAR was wrong on both fronts, first for even calling the caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. going into the wall on the backstretch in the back of the field.

“Never should have been a yellow in the first place. They put Blaney in the situation he was in. To make up for it they let him break a rule. 2 wrongs don’t make a right. Blaney W, NASCAR L,” Hamlin tweeted minutes after the race.

“Obviously I think everybody knows that we probably prematurely called that yellow flag,” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior VP for competition, told reporters. “The way that works in the tower ... we all watch and we saw the car and mentioned the car against the wall, riding the wall down back the back straightway. The race director looked up, and I’m not sure what he saw, but he immediately put it out. Wish we wouldn’t have done that.”

Blaney, who said he can understand Hamlin’s frustration, said NASCAR deemed the net safe when he was on the backstretch before the final restart. Blaney said the net was latched and he had both hands on the wheel.

Miller said the window net was up and there was no way for NASCAR to know if Blaney got it 100% latched, but also couldn’t be certain at that point if he didn’t have it done.

Cindric finished third and Joey Logano, another Team Penske driver, was fourth. Daniel Suarez, who got into the main event like Stenhouse through a 16-car open qualifier earlier in the day, finished fifth.

Former NASCAR All-Star winners Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson all crashed out in the second stage.

It was the fourth All-Star race victory for Roger Penske’s team. The last had been Logano in 2016.

“This Mustang was a rocket ship,” Blaney said. “I am really glad we ended up winning that after that last caution. ... Tonight will be fun.”

Busch, the polesitter and 2017 winner, was leading when he had a flat right rear tire coming out of the fourth turn on lap 48 late in the second stage. He was slowing and going toward the bottom of the frontstretch when he was hit from behind by Ross Chastain, who was going about 185 mph.

Chastain’s No. 1 car went almost all the way on its left side after the rattling collision, before dropping back on all four tires and then careening toward the outside of the track and into 2020 All-Star winner Elliott.

“I saw Kyle have an issue with a tire down. I guessed left and I should have guessed right,” Chastain said.

Elliott said he saw Busch having difficulty and saw Chastain hit him really hard.

“I just didn’t give him enough room. I knew he was going to go straight, I just didn’t realize he was going to go that far right that quick. I just kind of misjudged it,” Elliott said. “It was really avoidable on my end. I just kind of messed up and didn’t get the gap shot quick enough.”

Busch was the polesitter and had led all but one of the first 48 laps before the wreck. His No. 18 car wiggled coming out of the fourth turn because of a flat right rear tire, before slowing on the frontstretch.

That came only a few laps in the second stage after Larson, who had won his previous two All-Star starts (2019 and 2021), got loose going into fourth turn and slammed hard into the wall before sliding through the grass infield. Larson hadn’t changed tires, and had a right front tire go down.

“It just let go in the center and took off,” Larson said. “I hate that it happened. I feel like our car was good enough, depending on restarts since you can’t pass at all, especially the leader anyways.”

Busch had led all 25 laps in a caution-free first stage after starting from the pole.

Cindric was first at the end of the second segment. Blaney was second, just like he was at the end of the first stage after starting the race there. Blaney won the third 25-lap stage and started the final 50-lap run at the front with Penske teammates Cindric and Logano, whose team had the fastest pit stop between the second and third stages.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway next Sunday begins the second half of the 26-race regular season before the 10-race playoff chase begins. It will be the 14th points race this season.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR superstar’s wife files for divorce

NASCAR star Kurt Busch’s wife Ashley is filing for divorce, according to reports. The divorce papers were filed on May 9 and Busch’s wife accuses him of “committed a tortious act.”. Mrs. Busch did not explain what she meant by that. The couple has been together for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

NASCAR Has Made A Notable Change To Its Rules

NASCAR has handed out several suspensions to prominent race teams this season due to improperly installed tires. With that said, the company has revised its rules regarding this topic. Moving forward, if an improperly installed wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be a penalty for the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Crystal Marsh, the Girlfriend of NASCAR Pro, Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman’s racing isn’t the only thing drawing his fans to NASCAR this season. Ever since the stock car racing pro revealed his relationship in late 2021, fans have been grappling for a glimpse of Alex Bowman’s girlfriend. Crystal Marsh has made the occasional appearance on his official social media and at his racing events. She has kept a low profile online, making NASCAR followers more curious about her. So, we reveal more about her background in this Crystal Marsh wiki.
RELATIONSHIPS
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Roger Penske
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
CBS Sports

Joe Gibbs 'confident' Kyle Busch's sponsor and contract situation will be resolved by next season

Ever since longtime sponsor M&M's announced that they would leave NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season, the future of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch has been uncertain. With no sponsor in place for 2023, Busch's continued role as the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Toyota is not clear, and comments made by Busch in April only added to speculation about what might happen to one of NASCAR's biggest stars.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Controversial Rule Change

NASCAR fans from around the racing world are upset about a controversial new rule for the sport. On Wednesday, NASCAR revised its previous rules for improperly installed wheels. Even if a wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be ruled a penalty. Here's the full rule description,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Has Message For Cowboys Cheerleaders

Daniel Suarez is certainly enjoying this NASCAR season, but apparently driving isn't his only passion. On Sunday, Twitter user "@nascarcasm" posted photos of Suarez performing leg kicks. The photos were accompanied by message for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "@DCCheerleaders Hey just making sure you saw our driver @Daniel_SuarezG's audition for...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar All Star Race#Race Track#Auto Racing#Ap
wolbbaltimore.com

NASCAR Driver Rajah Caruth Debuts New Race Car

*Winston-Salem State student and NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth will debut a new race car on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Per HBCU Gameday, Caruth will get behind the wheel of a WSSU-themed race car in the ARCA Menard’s series General Tire 150. This will mark the second time that he has driven an HBCU themed race car in a NASCAR event, according to the outlet. Virginia State University sponsored a car for Caruth in April for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has 1 Main Concern For Jimmie Johnson

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a little worried about former NASCAR teammate Jimmie Johnson as he prepares to race in his first Indianapolis 500. Earnhardt will be on the call in Indy for NBC, and speaking to media members Tuesday, he expressed some concerns he has for Johnson going into the race.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR at Charlotte 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Model lists surprising Coca-Cola 600 picks, predictions

The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and it's the biggest endurance test on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The race was first run in 1960 and it's been held under the lights since 1993 to avoid running at the same time as the Indianapolis 500 and finishing in the sweltering North Carolina heat. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will be the only two drivers in this year's Coca-Cola 600 field with multiple wins in the event, and the two veterans could both use a win this weekend. The 2022 NASCAR Charlotte green flag drops at 6 p.m. ET on Fox (stream now on FuboTV).
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Sports

NASCAR works to avoid repeat of caution call at end of All-Star Race

NASCAR will put provisions in place this week to avoid a repeat of the end of last weekend’s All-Star Race. Elton Sawyer, NASCAR vice president of officiating and technical inspection, made the comment Tuesday during an appearance on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NASCAR stated...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

914K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy