Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t leave any questions as to where her heart is. The Poosh maven, 43, took to Instagram stories on May 6 to share a video clip of her sparkling new “Travis” ring — a stunning, sparkly bauble with her fiancé Travis Barker‘s name studded in what appears to be diamonds. Per photos in the Daily Mail, Kourtney rocked the ring on her pinkie finger, adding a sparkly filter and showing her followers several angles of the pretty piece. She didn’t add any music to the clip, instead letting the jewelry speak for itself.

