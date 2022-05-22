Body of missing man found in Sebasticook River in Clinton

LEWISTON, Maine — Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who they believe is armed and dangerous. Reports of numerous shots being fired brought Lewiston Police to the area of 50 Knox Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, authorities found a man who had been shot in...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The shooting death of a Lewiston man found at an Augusta towing company last week is now ruled a homicide. The body of 36-year old Tyler Morin was found by Maine State Police after they were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company last Friday just before 11 a.m.
BELFAST, Maine — The trial for a Northfield man charged in the shooting deaths of three people in Washington County is underway in Belfast. Thomas Bonfanti says he has an attorney but decided to represent himself Wednesday morning during opening statements telling the jury, “I can tell the story better.” He called the victims “drug addicts” and described the deaths as “accidents” and “self-defense.”
An 18-year-old was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through three Maine towns. The chase started just after midnight on Wednesday, with Brunswick and Freeport police pursuing a vehicle heading toward Brunswick through Durham. Brunswick police say the suspect, Justin Dennison of Freeport, crashed near Pleasant Street and was...
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two motorcyclists were captured on camera leaving tread marks on a Pride-themed crosswalk in Brunswick Tuesday. Moderation Brewing sent WMTW the footage showing the bikers creating the marks as they continued up and down the street. Brunswick Pride painted the rainbow crossing the day before. On...
I thought I had the best job in the world until I became a canine handler. These words were spoken by Warden, Jake Voter. His K9 is named, Koda and according to Jake, Koda is the most important part the team, according to News Center Maine. That support is needed...
A Maine man has been charged with murder after his mother was found dead in her apartment earlier this week. Jason Ibarra, 42, was initially arrested Tuesday night and charged with violation of a conditional release. He was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, where state police detectives met with him and informed him he was being charged with murder.
ELLSWORTH — Maine State Police Trooper Steven Mahon is investigating a theft from a construction site in Hancock. Metal building items were taken. The theft was reported May 16. Sgt. Jeff Ingemi and Trooper Josh Lander assisted. Speed detail. Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a speed detail on Route 1A...
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 42 year old man living in Bath has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother. According to the press release, just before Noon on Tuesday, May 24th, police responded to an apartment at 125 Congress Street in Bath. In the apartment, they discovered the body of 66 year old Jeanine Ross..
BUCKSPORT — A river watcher called police May 10 to report something floating in the river. It was a log, Deputy Police Chief David Winchester said. Officer Benjamin Kolko arrested Christopher Mitchell, 31, of Verona Island on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and violating conditions of release May 17 on Route 1.
It was a busy week for Maine law enforcement, with drug busts in three communities that netted seizures of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax. On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Seth Rolfe was on patrol in Bradford when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road that appeared to be broken down. He stopped to talk with the occupants and see if he could offer any assistance. During that conversation, Deputy Rolfe identified one of the people as Jennifer Kane, 37, of Corinth who was out on bail with several conditions. When he noticed some suspicious items in plain view, Rolfe conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search, he seized cocaine and fentanyl.
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost charged two men with assault after investigating a complaint about two people fighting in Trenton May 20. King Moses, 46, of Howland and William Lumpkin, 41, of Franklin were each summoned on one count of assault. Disorderly conduct. Deputy Dylan...
HOLDEN (WGME) -- Police say they made the largest drug bust in Holden’s history. Holden police say they pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday and discovered a gun, cash, heroin, Xanax, and a lot of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more...
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth woman was arrested on drug charges in Bradford. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on rural patrol last Wednesday when he came across a vehicle on the side of the road. Jennifer Kane, 37, was out on bail at the...
BATH, Maine — A man is accused of killing his mother after her body was found at an apartment complex in Bath. Authorities discovered the body of 66-year-old Jeanine Ross at an apartment on Congress Street Tuesday afternoon. Maine State Police assisted in the investigation and Ross’ death was...
BELFAST — The trial for a Northfield man who is accused of killing three and injuring a fourth continued Thursday. Defense attorney Jeffery Toothaker called sole surviving witness Regina Hall to the stand along with three people associated with the American Legion social club. Three witnesses testified they heard...
Bangor Police say scammers got thousands from a local resident with a new version of an old scam that involved picking the money up in person. This particular scam has been around for quite a while. Let's set the scene for the way it used to work:. Your grandmother is...
A Sanford woman was injured Tuesday morning when three FedEx Trucks and a passenger car collided at the Alfred/Lyman town line. Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 111 at around 10 a.m. The four vehicles were traveling west when they collided due to traffic slowing down and vehicles following too closely, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
An inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail is back in custody after a wild escape that ended in a couple of car crashes. I think David Ricardo Mockler, 23 of Lisbon, must be a Steve McQueen fan. On Monday, he escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail in dramatic fashion and might have actually succeeded if not for a pair of car crashes that followed.
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Waterville are in custody on Tuesday after police say they robbed a gas station in Fairfield in the middle of the night. Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. That’s when an employee called to...
Comments / 0