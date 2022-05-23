ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

UPDATE: Ouachita River drowning victim identified

By My Sherie Johnson, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning victim was identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe, La.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of an adult male has been located in the Ouachita River. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported drowning in the Ouachita River at the Prairion Recreation Area on Saturday, May 21, 2022, around 5:00 p.m.

Authorities began to search for the victim, however, as of Sunday, May 22, 2022, around 5:35 p.m., they have not found the victim.

Deputies and agents reported they are continuing their search. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

