FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Arts Council has awarded $70,000 to 14 Kentucky organizations for arts-centered programming that serves older Kentuckians. The Arts Access Assistance: Creative Aging and Lifelong Learning Grant is made possible by funding provided to the arts council by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) in partnership with E.A. Michelson Philanthropy. The Kentucky Arts Council is one of 36 state and jurisdictional arts agencies sharing $1.46 million in funding awarded by E.A. Michelson Philanthropy and NASAA.

