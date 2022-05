DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! More and more cloud cover has been moving into Metro Detroit and that will be a trend in our skies today. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s out there under mostly cloudy skies. Parts of our North and West Zones are the spots for slightly cooler temps with a little early morning clearing before clouds creep in. We do have rain showers in the forecast later in the day and for the next few days so, keep the umbrella handy today through the end of this work and school week.

