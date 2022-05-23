ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cousins From Ceres Killed In Modesto Rollover Crash

By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend.

The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal.

Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say.

Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over.

On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins.

The crash remains under investigation.

