ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood residents outraged after vehicles display blatant messages of anti-semitic hate

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfJAg_0fmqA6gz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzA5X_0fmqA6gz00
West Hollywood residents outraged after trucks bearing messages of hate drive through city streets 02:30

Multiple law enforcement agencies have launched a joint investigation after several vehicles sporting messages of hate speech targeted were reportedly seen driving throughout West Hollywood over the weekend.

Several residents made reports to law enforcement after the vehicles, which displayed "incidents of hate speech in the community" and "messages of antisemitism," were traveling through the streets of Hollywood.

According to several witnesses, the occupants of the hate-ridden vehicles would exit and yell slurs and obscenities when confronted.

Both Beverly Hills Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into the incident, which unfortunately isn't the first of its kind, after antisemitic fliers were strewn about lawns throughout Los Angeles County in April and in beach cities in February .

In response to the incident, West Hollywood city officials released a statement on the city's website, which noted that "reports are particularly distressing as we mark Harvey Milk Day. We celebrate Milk, who was Jewish and who was the first open gay man to be elected to public office in California. We will never forget the path he helped to build in rejecting discrimination and in embracing full civil rights."

It's also important to note that the sightings occurred just before the 7th Annual Interfaith Solidarity March of Los Angeles, a movement that stresses the importances of people being able to practice any religion, or no religion at all.

"This is not okay," said Dr. Arik Greenberg, a Professor of World Religions at Loyola Marymount University. "We are always going to have bigots, we're always gonna have hate-filled bigots, but it's important to have marches like this or rallies of this sort that drown out those voices."

Magen Am, a non-profit security team comprised of ex-veterans and volunteers organized by Rabbi Yossi Eilfort, has increased its patrols through the Fairfax District's Jewish neighborhoods to around-the-clock surveillance, hoping to protect the community with their safety training, and if necessary, armed response.

"Some people say it's better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it," Eilfort said. "My mentality is it's clear to everybody that we need it and we all pray for a day that we don't."

West Hollywood's statement concluded with one of solidarity for all West Hollywood residents, "In honoring his life and in remembering how his life was cut short by hate-fueled violence, we must commit to standing together in rejecting hate. Hate has no place in West Hollywood."

Comments / 6

Related
CBS LA

City has no place to store impounded RVs says LAPD Assistant Chief

During Tuesday's police commission meeting, the senior staff at the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they can't begin towing RVs that have lined the streets because there is no place to store them.At the meeting, LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino said that while the city has 18 official police garages, the only one that can store large vehicles like RVs is already at full capacity. "One of the things the department is working on is safe sites for these vehicles," he said. The city has been looking for ways to solve this issue after they lifted the pandemic-era ban on towing over...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
KTLA

4 teens wanted in connection to deadly stabbing of Los Angeles man

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find four teens wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in early April. Police say 33-year-old Dominic Lord of Los Angeles was stabbed to death on the evening of April 1 near the intersection of Western Avenue and 89th Street in the Gramercy […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Canyon News

Explosives Discovered In Santa Monica Mountains, Suspect Identified

SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, May 21, California National Park Service Park Rangers were approached by an individual who discovered explosive materials in the Santa Monica Mountain recreation area. The Los Angeles Police Department announced on May 23 via their website, NPS rangers identified eight Molotov cocktails on a wooded trail.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Vehicles#Harvey Milk Day#Anti Semitic#Jewish
onscene.tv

LAPD Officer Injured In Gas Station Crash | Los Angeles

05.24.2022 | 2:07 AM | HARVARD HEIGHTS – At approx. 2:07 AM, a LAPD Southwest unit radioed they were involved in an officer involved crash. The officer on the radio requested an ambulance for himself. The injured officer could be seen in the back of the ambulance being treated by LAFD paramedics for unknown injuries. It appears the officer slammed into a pole and fuel nozzle at the Shell gas pumps. It is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear whether the officer was transported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Judge says authorities didn’t violate rights of suspect in Halloween crash that killed 3

A defense attorney accused the Long Beach city prosecutor of delaying a court hearing in a high-profile drunken driving case, giving investigators more time to interview the suspect, but a judge said authorities did nothing improper. The post Judge says authorities didn’t violate rights of suspect in Halloween crash that killed 3 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
foxla.com

9 charged in Orange County illegal gambling bust

SANTA, Calif. - Nine people have been charged in connection with a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion and drug trafficking in Santa Ana, according to federal indictments unsealed Wednesday. Five defendants were arrested Wednesday morning. Two others were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Two others are at-large. Four defendants charged with conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

The most expensive places to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Teen missing from East Los Angeles found

A 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood residence searched for stolen property, one arrested

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles County Major Crimes Bureau executed a search warrant in the 10600 block of Crenshaw Blvd. which led to the arrest of an adult female who was believed to be in possession of over $100,000 in stolen property. Metro Detail detectives conducted a search warrant...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy