Aurora of CNY Visits Fulton Lions Club

As a state and as a nation, we are facing a growing and unprecedented gun-violence and mental-health crisis that has completely shaken our most basic sense of security. The horrific events that have taken place recently, especially the mass shootings in New York City, Buffalo and Texas earlier this week, have devastated communities and forced us to pause as we engage in once-taken-for-granted activities like dropping off our children at school or going shopping to feed our families. We must fix this crisis now.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO