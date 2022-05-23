Aurora of CNY Visits Fulton Lions Club

Mayor Billy Barlow held a ribbon cutting event this afternoon celebrating the grand opening of the new adult outdoor fitness court at Breitbeck Park. The $150,000 capital project, funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Funding allocation, is a featured part of a 2022 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build, and fund healthy infrastructure. The 1,000 square foot court will include thirty individual pieces of equipment including push rings, pull rings, push ladders, box jumps, lunge steps and more. The court also features a large “I <3 Oswego” mural on the back side of the court to greet pedestrians walking along Harbor Trail and boaters traveling to Oswego by water.
