Fulton, NY

Aurora of CNY Visits Fulton Lions Club

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fulton Lions Club received a visit and presentation from Aurora of CNY, Inc. for their May 19 meeting. David DeFrancis, director of outreach and education hearing and vision loss services for Aurora, explained the mission of the organization and shared some case histories. Aurora serves seniors 60...

iheartoswego.com

LiVoti Celebrates 10 Years with Operation Oswego County

Evelyn LiVoti, Operation Oswego County’s Marketing and Development Manager, is celebrating her 10th anniversary with the company. LiVoti, a native of Oswego and graduate of SUNY Oswego, is responsible for marketing, promotion and fundraising for the agency. Ms. LiVoti has grown in her role by taking on challenges and...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Saturday Arts Market in Fulton Seeks Art Vendors

CNY Arts Center is preparing to launch another summer of Saturday Arts Market in Fulton starting June 25 with new hours running from 8am to 12:30. Arts Market will feature local handmade arts and crafts and goods to the community. next door to the Farmer’s Market held downtown in the Canalview parking lot along Rte. 481.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

New State Farm Office Opens in Fulton

Janet Lake is opening a brand new State Farm Insurance office in Fulton. The office will be located at 501 ½ S 2nd St, Fulton NY 13069. The State Farm agent has just opened for business and has already announced initial plans to hire 2 new team members for this location.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Industries Welcomes Michele Hourigan to Board of Directors

Oswego Industries is proud to welcome Michele Hourigan of the Oswego Health Foundation to its Board of Directors. The agency, which has been operating in Fulton since 1968, empowers people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. Prior to joining Oswego Health, Hourigan was the HR...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

OP ED: Come Together, Get To Work And Fix This – Whatever It Takes

As a state and as a nation, we are facing a growing and unprecedented gun-violence and mental-health crisis that has completely shaken our most basic sense of security. The horrific events that have taken place recently, especially the mass shootings in New York City, Buffalo and Texas earlier this week, have devastated communities and forced us to pause as we engage in once-taken-for-granted activities like dropping off our children at school or going shopping to feed our families. We must fix this crisis now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheartoswego.com

History Lecture Series Returns in Commemoration of D-Day Invasion

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to announce the return of its History Lecture Series for the 2022 season beginning on Saturday, June 4th at 1:30pm featuring master model builder William Emerson. Throughout 2020-21, Emerson built a scale model of the HLWMM’s own National Historic Landmark...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Opens New Outdoor Fitness Court at Breitbeck Park

Mayor Billy Barlow held a ribbon cutting event this afternoon celebrating the grand opening of the new adult outdoor fitness court at Breitbeck Park. The $150,000 capital project, funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Funding allocation, is a featured part of a 2022 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build, and fund healthy infrastructure. The 1,000 square foot court will include thirty individual pieces of equipment including push rings, pull rings, push ladders, box jumps, lunge steps and more. The court also features a large “I <3 Oswego” mural on the back side of the court to greet pedestrians walking along Harbor Trail and boaters traveling to Oswego by water.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Gibby’s Irish Pub to Host Paws on the Patio

Gibby’s Irish Pub will host Paws on the Patio, a social gathering to benefit The Oswego County Humane Society on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1-4 PM. This event is free for everyone and dog friendly! There will be raffles, music, and treats and gifts for dogs. The Oswego...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Hannibal High School Salutatorian McCombie to Attend SUNY Oswego

Hard work and determination propelled Hannibal High School senior Jordan McCombie toward the top of her graduating class, earning the distinction as salutation. McCombie will take that work ethic to SUNY Oswego next year, where she will major in political science and business. However, that won’t be the end of her schooling, as she plans on attending law school at Syracuse University before embarking on a career in the field.
HANNIBAL, NY
iheartoswego.com

Graduating High School Seniors Honored by Oswego Rotary Club

The Oswego Rotary Club continues its long tradition of presenting scholarships to four outstanding 2022 graduates of the Oswego City School District. The action marked the 95th anniversary of the club’s founding and continued its collaboration with the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Pathfinder Bank, whose financial contributions help support the awards. According to club President Sabine Ingerson, “The distinguished seniors we honor this year have not only excelled academically but have also served their community.”
OSWEGO, NY
Advocacy
Society
Facebook
Charities
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Nemo, Cute And Handsome

He’s cute and handsome and we just cannot get enough of that piggie face! Nemo is 1.5 years old, and ready to be your one and only!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Saleem M. Cheeks Recognized For Distinguished Service on SUNY Oswego College Council

SUNY Oswego alumnus served on Governor-appointed advisory board for more than 15 years. The SUNY Oswego College Council and members of the university’s leadership team honored alumnus Saleem M. Cheeks ’01 at its May 24, 2022 meeting, and recognized him for more than 15 years of distinguished service as a member of the College Council.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Barbara M. Chvala – May 18, 2022

Barbara M. Chvala, 81, of Oswego passed away in Concord Hospital in New Hampshire on May 18, 2022. Born in Minetto, Barbara was the daughter of the late Nelson and Lucinda (McGregor) Jodway. Barbara is survived by her children Dan and Robin Chvala of Oswego, James and Nancy Chvala of...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

AmeriCU Announces Justin Moore, Lauren Alaina for "Salute To The Troops" Concert at Mountainfest

Country music artist Justin Moore is set to headline AmeriCU’s 10th Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert at Fort Drum’s Mountainfest, with special guest Lauren Alaina. The concert will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 on Fort Drum. AmeriCU is proud to present this event each year to honor and give thanks to the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers, their families, and the Fort Drum community, for their valiant service and sacrifice to our country. More than 15,000 people attend the concert each year, which remains free and open to the public.
FORT DRUM, NY
iheartoswego.com

Tee Off For A Great Cause: United Way’s 27th Annual Golf Tournament

Organizers are eager and excited to announce that the 27th annual United Way of Greater Oswego County Golf Tournament is returning to the Oswego Country Club on Monday, July 11th. Participants at the tournament will be treated to a day of golf on an exceptional course, networking, camaraderie, fun and...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

MacDonald Named Salutatorian of JCB Class of 2022

Fueled by a competitive spirit, John C. Birdlebough High School salutatorian Larissa MacDonald hopes her hard work will translate into continued success at the collegiate level. MacDonald will attend the University at Albany in the fall. She plans on majoring in chemistry to become a cosmetic chemist upon earning her...
PHOENIX, NY

