ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fmpWdti00

An unidentified gunman shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train Sunday morning in what police officials said appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

The shooting happened on a Q train traveling over the Manhattan Bridge at around 11:40 a.m., a time of day when subway cars are often filled with families, tourists and people headed to Sunday brunch.

Witnesses told police the gunman was pacing the last car of the train, "and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range,” said the NYPD's Chief of Department, Kenneth Corey.

The 48-year-old victim died at a hospital and was later identified by police as Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn.

The shooter fled after the train arrived at the Canal Street station in Manhattan. Police were reviewing security video to try to identify him. Corey told reporters at a briefing that while the circumstances were still being investigated, witnesses couldn't recall any prior interactions between the gunman and the person he shot. A single 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene, police said.

The shooting came at a time when New Yorkers' faith in the safety of the subway system has been rattled.

Last month, a man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train, scattering random shots that wounded 10 people. The person charged in that attack, Frank James, had posted dozens of online videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness.

In January, a man suffering from schizophrenia fatally shoved a woman in front of a subway train. He was later found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Since taking office Jan. 1, Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has made cracking down on violent crime a chief focus of his administration.

The former New York City police captain rode the subway to City Hall on his first day as mayor. He later said he didn’t feel safe on the train after encountering a yelling passenger and several homeless people, and said the city needs to tackle “actual crime” and “the perception of crime.”

Most of the violence the city has experienced in recent months has not been in the subways but in neighborhoods, particularly in communities of color. But attacks on the subway, a vital network millions of New Yorkers rely upon, loom large in public perceptions of safety.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Robber holds man and son, 4, at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief held a man and his 4-year-old son at gunpoint in the Bronx on Monday, police said. The victims entered the lobby of their apartment building on Sheridan Avenue near 161st Street at around 9 p.m. after returning home from a game at Yankee Stadium when the suspect […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

2 charged with killing man during Facebook Marketplace sale

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two Bronx men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man who came to New York City for a Facebook Marketplace motorcycle transaction. Manuel Reyes, 23, and Joan Vasquez, 32, were both charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Spring […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Nypd#Shooting#Manhattan Bridge#Violent Crime#Chief Of Department#New Yorkers
PIX11

Fire breaks out in Bronx sewage treatment plant: FDNY

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fire broke out at a sewage treatment plant in the Bronx early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY. The blaze at the two-story facility along Ryawa Avenue, across Coster Street, was reported at around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A fire inside a manhole was fed by gas. Twelve […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Woman sought in Bronx bar fight

Police say they're looking for a woman who they say was involved in a Bronx bar fight in March. They say it happened at a bar in 119 E. 233rd St. News 12's Noelle Lilley is at the Alert Center with information on the fight.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer charged with attempted murder for shooting outside Brooklyn club

An NYPD officer has been charged with shooting a man who made the mistake of trying to calm him down during an argument at a Brooklyn club, prosecutors said Monday. Larry Valdemar, 37, was charged with attempted murder and assault for the April 18 incident that left a man outside Chloe’s Restaurant & Lounge at Avenue L and East 94th St. in Canarsie with a bullet wound through his triceps. The ...
BROOKLYN, NY
worldnewsera.com

Bronx gang bust: Suspects taunted rivals in rap videos, livestreamed pigeon’s beating death, DA says

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) — Nearly three dozen alleged members of the RPT organization have been charged several indictments with various charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced a 65-count...
BRONX, NY
ABC News

ABC News

663K+
Followers
155K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy