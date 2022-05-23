ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder after woman found shot in car

By Chris Berinato
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police arrested the man they say killed a woman in White Marsh earlier this month....

Comments / 6

guest
5d ago

18 years old and he’s destroyed his life. Mom and Dad gotta be proud. Quite an achievement so young.

Reply(1)
10
John Balazek
4d ago

Usual Suspects. If they increased the Murder Rate by 10 thousand times the City might be fit for Humans in a few years.

Reply(1)
4
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 41, Found Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called about 11:42 p.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of East 32nd Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released Friday morning. It happened a little more than hours before an 83-year-old woman was shot across town while reading in bed after a bullet came flying through her window. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Second Person Dies Following Sunday Morning Triple Shooting In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A second person who was shot during a triple shooting in East Baltimore has died from their injuries, according to authorities. Two men and a teenager were shot in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. A 38-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, and a man of undetermined age had been shot. The man of undetermined age died following after being rushed to the other hospital. Police confirmed on Friday that one of the two other gunshot victims had died. It was not immediately clear if the man or teenager had succumbed to their injuries. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore man dies of injuries suffered in shooting more than 10 years earlier

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man died from injuries he initially sustained in a shooting in 2009, Baltimore police said Friday. Theodore Brown, 31, was found dead in the 1700 block of Harford Avenue in the city's Oliver section on March 24, 2021. Officers who found the body found no signs of trauma. The Office of the Chief Examiner performed an autopsy and determined that Brown died as a result of a shooting in 2009. The medical examiner notified the police department Friday. Brown's death is now considered a homicide.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old & 19-Year-Old Wounded In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday night in north Baltimore sent two people, including a teen, to the hospital. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to reported gunfire near York Road and Coldspring Lane, where they found a 17-year-old shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Around the same time, a 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe both victims were in the 500 block of Willow Avenue when someone came up and opened fire. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-392-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in PG County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a fatal commission in Landover, Maryland. According to a news release, on May 22nd just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hill Road for a single-vehicle crash. Following an investigation, police learned that 46-year-old...
LANDOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 26, Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting; Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Thursday in West Baltimore sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said. About noon, officers were called to the scene near Bryant Avenue and North Pulaski Street, Baltimore Police said. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital, and a possible suspect was detained by citizens. The 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon. The person identified as a possible suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said that person will be taken into custody for questioning upon their release. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Seeks Public Assistance Finding Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a “critical missing” man last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities. Police said on Friday that they needed the public’s assistance finding 38-year-old Carl Miller. Miller has brown and gray hair. He is 5’6 and weighs around 120 pounds, according to authorities. He was possibly wearing a blue shirt and blue pants or jeans when he went missing, police said. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miller should call 911 or 410-307-2020.  This is an older photo, according to Miller’s family.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 59, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 59-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a shooting in the unit block of North Catherine Street about 12:30 a.m., Baltimore Police said. Once there, they found the man found shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. The shooting happened about an hour after a separate shooting in north Baltimore sent two victims, ages 17 and 19, to the hospital. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Dog found in Parkville area, police searching for owner

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police need help locating the owners of a dog found this morning. The dog is a brown and white husky mix. He was found around 7:00AM on Linwood Avenue in Parkville. Officers brought him to the Parkville Precinct this morning. The dog is...
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

West Baltimore residents detain suspect in shooting for city police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — West Baltimore residents detained a female shooting suspect for police officers after a man was wounded Thursday in the city's Mondawmin section. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around noon after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a possible suspect being detained by local residents. The victim of the shooting, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital before police arrived. His condition was not disclosed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Stray Bullet Strikes Elderly Baltimore Woman In Bed

An elderly woman was shot in the arm in her Baltimore home after a stray bullet broke through her window, authorities say. The 83-year-old victim was in bed reading when the bullet hit her on the 4400 block of Wakefield Road shortly before 2 a.m., Friday, May 27, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

22-Year-Old Man Killed In Northern Baltimore Homicide, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man died after he was found with a head injury early Monday in northern Baltimore. Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4600 block of Northwood Drive in response to a man lying in the street, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found 22-year-old Davon Silver-Nelson lying on the ground with an injury to the head, police said. Silver-Nelson was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. No additional details were immediately released as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

