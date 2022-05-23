18-year-old arrested, charged with murder after woman found shot in car
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police arrested the man they say killed a woman in White Marsh earlier this month....foxbaltimore.com
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police arrested the man they say killed a woman in White Marsh earlier this month....foxbaltimore.com
18 years old and he’s destroyed his life. Mom and Dad gotta be proud. Quite an achievement so young.
Usual Suspects. If they increased the Murder Rate by 10 thousand times the City might be fit for Humans in a few years.
Comments / 6