Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said Friday that he will retire in early July, ending nearly three decades of service with the bureau. “Following deep reflection and significant discussion with my family, I have come to the decision that it is time to step away from the chief’s position and allow one of my brothers or sisters in blue the opportunity to serve this great city and this storied institution,” Schubert said in a statement.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO