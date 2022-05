CLAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Clay County who troopers said admitted to shooting his mother and then setting her vehicle on fire was in court on Wednesday. Johnny Dale Rogers II, 34, of Widen is accused of killing his mother, Darlene Faye Jackson, 65, and then pushing her vehicle over an embankment along Widen Ridge Road before setting it on fire in April, according to a criminal complaint filed in Clay County Magistrate Court following his arrest. He is charged with first-degree murder.

