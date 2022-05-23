Fire destroys camper in Swansea

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Two neighbors kick open a door, run into smoke and flames, and rescue a man in a wheelchair from a burning home on Madison Avenue in Cranston. Gene Hansen was about to take his dogs on a walk Monday morning when he said he noticed white smoke coming from a few houses down. He said as he got closer, the smoke turned black and he sprang into action.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO