Fire destroys camper in Swansea

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The American Red Cross said Wednesday that it was helping a Woonsocket family forced out of their home by a smoky fire. Firefighters responded to the three-floor apartment house on Logee Street at about 3 p.m. Nobody was hurt. The fire broke out on the...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of a road in Warwick is closed down after a car slammed into a pole early Thursday morning. The single-car crash happened around 7 a.m. on Church Avenue. Warwick police said the driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A driver was injured and will be charged after a rollover crash in Fall River Wednesday. According to Captain Barden Castro, just before 5:00 p.m., Ofc. Alexander Araujo was monitoring traffic at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Robeson Street when he observed a Hyundai Elantra travelling north bound on Robeson Street. The Hyundai suddenly left it’s travel lane and collided with a telephone pole. Due to the collision the vehicle flipped on to its side.
ACUSHNET — Acushnet police are investigating a break-in at a beloved local ice cream parlor and restaurant. Police Chief Chris Richmond confirmed the break-in took place at the Country Whip on Main Street some time overnight Tuesday. An employee discovered damage to a door at the establishment at around...
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Two neighbors kick open a door, run into smoke and flames, and rescue a man in a wheelchair from a burning home on Madison Avenue in Cranston. Gene Hansen was about to take his dogs on a walk Monday morning when he said he noticed white smoke coming from a few houses down. He said as he got closer, the smoke turned black and he sprang into action.
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Lakeville sent a driver to the hospital Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to Howland Road at about 11:30 a.m., where a car hit a pole. There, they found an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped inside. The Lakeville Fire Department said they had...
(WJAR) — Rehoboth police on Wednesday identified the driver involved in a police chase that ended in a wrong-way crash that shut down parts of Interstate 195 in East Providence. Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Cary Guy of Dighton. They said he's been arraigned 97 times in Massachusetts.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A former Massachusetts state trooper said Rehoboth police officers were right to call off their pursuit of a pickup truck after it switched lanes on Interstate 195 west and traveled the wrong-way eastbound Tuesday night. "These things happen fast. They're very extremely volatile, and...
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Thursday that they've arrested a man in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man. Police said 25-year-old Thomas Leamy of Warwick faces several charges, including assault and battery and driving with a suspended license. Police said the crash happened at about...
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The 5-year-old girl who was struck by an SUV struck while walking her mother in Worcester last month has died, family members said. Candice Asare-Yeboah was fighting for her life in intensive care since the crash, according to her aunt. An SUV hit Asare-Yeboah and her...
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. wwwwwwwwwwwwww — An investigation is underway after a shell casing was found at the entrance of Williams Intermediate School in Bridgewater, Police Chief Delmonte said. Thursday morning a school resource officer was alerted about the casing and Delmonte says the school is still in session after parents...
Police are investigating a shooting that happened the night of Christmas Eve. Around 10pm, Police were dispatched to Rhode Island Hospital due to a male (27) walk-in shooting victim being treated for multiple gun shot wounds to both of his legs. Doctors say the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting...
(WJAR) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries on Monday after a crash in Wrentham. The Wrentham Police Department responded to Taunton Street near the state forest Monday night. Investigators believe the motorcyclist was speeding when passing a vehicle and losing control. Police say 22-year-old Tyler Santos sustained serious injuries...
Providence police arrested a male juvenile with a loaded gun in Providence on Wednesday. Shortly before 8:30 PM, police on patrol on the south side of Providence said they observed a group of teens loitering around a playground area on Harriet Street. According to police, one of the juveniles was...
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire swept through a section of a hotel in Newport on Monday night. Firefighters from multiple communities responded to the Wayfinder Hotel on Admiral Kalbfus Road. About 90 firefighters were at the scene. The fire was reported at about 8 p.m. The city's fire...
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after a police chase and driving the wrong way on Route 195, leading to a multi-vehicle crash. According to Rehoboth Police Sergeant Brian Ramos, on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Rehoboth Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Moulton Street (Route 118) for a speeding violation. As the officer approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, it fled the scene.
(WJAR) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly assault at a condo in Killingly, Connecticut. The Connecticut State Police arrested 43-year-old Alexander Neidhart IV in connection to finding the body of a man at the Whetstone Mill condo complex. The victim was found with life-threatening injuries...
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing teenager out of Bellingham who officials say could possibly be in danger. According to police 13-year-old, Asher Mahoney was last seen in the Scott Hill Acres area at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Asher is described as a white juvenile male who...
