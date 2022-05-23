ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Doctor Strange' remains atop box office as 'Top Gun' looms

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKV8D_0fmnT7xc00

Doctor Strange and his multiverse got to linger a little longer atop the weekend box office as Tom Cruise and “Top Gun” wait in the wings.

Marvel 's “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was the top-earning film of the weekend for the third straight week, bringing in $31.6 million in 4,534 North American theaters, according to studio estimates released Sunday.

“Downtown Abbey: A New Era” made a strong opening showing for Focus Features with $16 million from 3,820 theaters, but there was no real blockbuster competition for “Doctor Strange."

That will change with the long awaited, and long delayed, release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel that arrives on Memorial Day weekend, 36 years after the original smash hit and cultural landmark.

It flies in amid sky-high hype.

Cruise had the film festival in Cannes, France, abuzz on Wednesday with a whirlwind appearance for the film's European premiere that included a fly over of French fighter jets and an honorary Palme d’Or award.

But while the world waits, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” crossed the $800 million mark in global grosses, surpassing “The Batman” to become the top-grossing film of the year.

Released by the Walt Disney Co. and directed by Sam Raimi, “ Doctor Strange 2 ” benefitted from being the first Marvel movie to follow “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer played a pivotal role.

It also builds upon the popular Disney+ series “Wandavision” and contains a number of cameos that fans didn’t want to be spoiled.

Holdover family films “The Bad Guys” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” took the third and fourth spots. Universal’s “The Bad Guys” added $6.1 million in its fifth week. “Sonic 2” earned $3.9 million in its seventh.

Director Alex Garland’s folk horror thriller “Men” brought in $3.3 million for production company and distributor A24 .

Meanwhile, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is still going strong even after nine weeks in release. The A24 film picked up an additional $3.3 million, down only 6% from the previous weekend, bringing its total grosses to $47 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” $31.6 million.

2. “Downtown Abbey: A New Era,” $16 million.

3. “The Bad Guys,” $6.1 million.

4. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” $3.9 million.

5. “Men,” $3.3 million.

6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” $3.1 million.

7. "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” $1.9 million.

8. “Firestarter,” $1.9 million.

9. “The Lost City,” $1.5 million.

10. “The Northman,” $1 million.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cocaine Bear: Final Ray Liotta film had just announced official release date

Cocaine Bear, one of the last films made by the late Ray Liotta, had announced its official release date only a few weeks before the actor’s death.The film, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks, is due for a cinema release on 24 February 2023, Universal confirmed earlier this month. Based on a true story, it will tell of a 1985 incident in which a 175 pound black bear was found next to a duffel bag that had once been filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine before it was hurled from a drug smuggler’s plane. You can read...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Review: Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick is out soon! But can any movie with fast planes, Tom Cruise, and beach volleyball truly compare to the classic fighter-pilot movie about, as writer Shirley Li puts it, “cute boys calling each other cute names”? And do audiences have an appetite anymore for what Megan Garber called an “infomercial for America”? Find out with Shirley, Megan, and David Sims, and explore the moral (but fictional) simplicity of an earlier era: the Cold War ’80s.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Beast: Who is in the cast?

UNIVERSAL'S Beast will tell the story of Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa. The cast of the upcoming action film is led by Suicide Squad's Idris Elba. Beast: Who is in the cast?. The cast of Beast includes:. Idris Elba. Idris Elba portrays the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Alex Garland
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
AFP

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead at 67

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died suddenly in the Dominican Republic, the country's cinema authority said Thursday. Liotta, whose blistering turn as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese's crime masterpiece won universal admiration, was shooting a new film in the country when he died, a spokeswoman for the Dominican Republic's General Direction of Cinema said.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ray Liotta: What the Goodfellas star said about never working with Martin Scorsese again

Reports emerged on Thursday (26 May) that Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.While the actor enjoyed a long and prolific movie career, it is Goodfellas, which came out in theatres in 1990, for which Liotta will be most fondly remembered.Liotta played the American mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s gangster film, widely regarded as one of the best films ever made.Back in 2021, Liotta was asked why he never appeared in another Scorsese film after Goodfellas, given the director’s reputation for recycling his stars.“I don’t know, you’d have to ask him,” Liotta told The Guardian at...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Q&A: Baz Luhrmann on his tragic, razzle-dazzle 'Elvis'

It’s the day before Baz Luhrmann is to unveil “Elvis" at the Cannes Film Festival, and it goes without saying that the director — one of cinema's most maximalist moviemakers — is ready to put on a show. “I’ve been ready to put on a show since I was born," Luhrmann says in a hotel looking out on Cannes' Croisette. Luhrmann was first in Cannes exactly 30 years ago with his debut “Strictly Ballroom,” which he recalls as initially struggling to make any noise. That's emphatically not been the case for “Elvis,” an operatic opus about the larger-than-life music...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Marvel#North American#Focus Features#European#French#The Walt Disney Co
The Independent

Ray Liotta revealed he’d never fully watched The Sopranos in final talk show appearance

In his final chat show appearance, Ray Liotta revealed he’d never finished watching celebrated HBO gangster series The Sopranos.Liotta, whose death at the age of 67 was reported earlier today, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last September to discuss his role in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.“I never really watched it – shhh!” said Liotta of the original series. “A few episodes in the beginning, but at that time I just wasn’t into sitting home and watching television. I was out doing stuff. I saw episodes and I said: ‘Wow, this is really...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy