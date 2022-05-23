Protesters storm Cannes’ red carpet for second time in demonstration against femicide

Protesters have upstaged celebrities attending the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in protest against femicide .

At the premiere of Holy Spider on Sunday, a group of women cast black smoke in the air and held their fists up as they revealed a banner listing the “129 femicides since the last Cannes festival”.

The protest wanted to highlight the high number of domestic killings in France – one of the highest in Europe.

This comes days after a woman interrupted the premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing to protest topless against rape in Ukraine.