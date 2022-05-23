ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Protesters storm Cannes’ red carpet for second time in demonstration against femicide

By Eleonora Girotto
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOLcW_0fmnQ0xa00

Protesters have upstaged celebrities attending the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in protest against femicide .

At the premiere of Holy Spider on Sunday, a group of women cast black smoke in the air and held their fists up as they revealed a banner listing the “129 femicides since the last Cannes festival”.

The protest wanted to highlight the high number of domestic killings in France – one of the highest in Europe.

This comes days after a woman interrupted the premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing to protest topless against rape in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Protester crashes Cannes carpet at George Miller premiere

CANNES, France -- A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape written on her body crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller's “Three Thousand Years of Longing” on Friday. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film's...
MOVIES
Reuters

Protester painted in Ukraine colors ejected from Cannes red carpet

CANNES, France, May 20 (Reuters) - The Ukraine crisis grabbed the spotlight in Cannes on Friday as a semi-naked protester painted in blue and yellow was ejected from the red carpet. The unidentified woman ripped off her gown revealing the Ukrainian flag colours, with the words "STOP RAPING US" emblazoned...
PROTESTS
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Miller
WWD

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Click here to read the full article. Fashion risk-taker, former child actor, queer icon, movie star. There’s no one way to define Kristen Stewart, who has managed to transcend the labels pinned on her early in her career. It’s also nearly impossible to pin down her style. Her look at Chanel’s pre-party on Monday was a sheer beaded smock, tailored black pants and talons not at all beach friendly. She’d changed from the cut-off jeans she sported as she arrived in Cannes earlier in the day, and was on her way to slip into her outfit for the premiere of David...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev is falling for the City of Love at French Open

It has been a slow burner but Daniil Medvedev’s love affair with Paris is finally beginning to blossom.The Russian second seed is notorious for winding up crowds and had many a run-in with the Melbourne fans at the Australian Open earlier this year.Medvedev has also had his angry moments at the US Open and here at Roland Garros.But the 26-year-old, who lives in France and has been speaking French in his on-court post-match interviews, has become something of a crowd favourite, a de facto home player.“I’m not talking about (the) Australian crowd, it was just this year,” Medvedev said after...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Carpet#Cannes Film Festival#Movies#Violent Crime
BBC

Trooping the Colour: Spectators injured at rehearsal

Five people were injured, with two taken to major trauma units, when parts of spectator stands collapsed at a Trooping the Colour rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade in central London. The Army said one stand gave way just before 11:00 BST and part of a second stand collapsed a short...
WORLD
The Independent

Tyre Extinguisher’ climate activists ‘disarm’ 100 SUVs in one night across Edinburgh

The environmental activist group known as Tyre Extinguishers struck around 100 luxury SUVs in Edinburgh early this morning.A team of at least three Tyre Extinguishers, a loose affiliation of demonstrators who let down tyres on gas-guzzling 4x4s to protest the pollution they emit, hit vehicles in the New Town, Marchmont and Hillside areas.The direct action protesters say large vehicles are a disaster for the planet because they cause greenhouse gas emissions, health problems from air pollution, and danger on the roads. The Tyre Extinguishers have hit New Town before and said "we’ll be back" after finding so many SUVs they ran...
ADVOCACY
NME

Nina Kraviz removed from three music festival line-ups

Three music festivals have confirmed that Nina Kraviz will no longer be performing at their events this summer. Dortmund’s PollerWiesen, The Crave in The Hague, and Movement Detroit have all posted statements on social media confirming that the Russian DJ has been taken off the billing. The decisions arrive...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

666K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy