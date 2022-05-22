Jerry Lee Lewis Movie Made Director Ethan Coen a Fan

Karl Urban is the latest Star Trek 4 star to offer an update on when the project might begin filming. Like most of his co-stars, Urban isn't sure of the details. He tells Radio X that he knows Paramount is working on the project, but the practical details of when it may start filming are still not set. "I have heard that it is happening, but I've been hearing that for the last three years," Urban says (via Trek Movie). "All I know is they are developing it, they're writing a script, and I know one hundred percent that we all want to come back and do it. So I think it's all just a matter of logistics and timing at this point."

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO