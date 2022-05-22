Marquette symposium highlights Indigenous food sovereignty

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the fourth straight year, the Northern Michigan University Athletic Department presents the Wildcat Awards. The NMU Women’s Swim and Dive Team was honored with the Team of the Year award after capturing the 2022 GLIAC Championship, the program’s second GLIAC title in three years.The team scored 856.5 points to claim gold. Heidi Billings (Fairbanks, Ala./Sports Science) grabbed GLIAC Women’s Freshman of the Year, while Coach Heidi Voigt earned Women’s Coach of the Year.The 50-yard backstroke, 400-yard IM, 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard medley relay, 400-yard free relay, and the 800-yard free relay records were all shattered by the 2021-22 team.The team also qualified all five relay teams to swim at the NCAA DII Swimming and Diving Championships. Pilar Pererllo Ferrer (Inca, Spain/Marketing) anchored these respective relays. Along with Pilar, Heidi Billings, Michaela Nelson (Sun Prarie, Wis./Biology), Donna Hannig (Salzgitter, Germany/Pre-Chiropractic) Jenna Joerger (Eagan, Minn./Nursing), and Becca Burrows (Grand Rapids, Mich./Psychology) earned All-America honors.Coach Voigt added, “I’m proud of the way these athletes were motivated to succeed and the way they motivated and supported each other through the season.”

