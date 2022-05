Anti-semitic fliers have been left in the yards of Kenosha residents across the city a dozen times, according to Kenosha Police Lieutenant Joseph Nosalik. This weekend, another round of the fliers — which contain the anti-semitic trope that the media is controlled by Jews and include a link to a website filled with conspiracies about Jewish people — were left in people’s yards. This is the 12th time fliers like these have been distributed in the city, according to Nosalik.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO