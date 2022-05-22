ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden says monkeypox cases something to "be concerned about"

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZBa5_0fmlB4oT00

Pyeongtaek, South Korea — President Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something "to be concerned about."

In his first public comments on the disease, Mr. Biden added: "It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential."

The president was asked about the disease as he spoke to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before taking off for Japan to continue his first trip to Asia as president.

"They haven't told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about," Biden said. He added that work was underway to determine what vaccine might be effective.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, told reporters aboard the flight to Tokyo that the United States has a supply of "vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox."

"We have vaccine available to be deployed for that purpose," he said. Sullivan said Biden was getting regular updates on the outbreak.

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones. The first case was confirmed in Massachusetts last week, and authorities in New York were investigating another presumptive infection.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

Comments / 6

Shane Vachter
3d ago

of course he said that, they need another lock down situation before November elections!

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

'This should have been done ages ago': Furious parents blast Biden as he FINALLY invokes emergency powers to stem baby formula shortage and orders Pentagon planes to fly in shipments from overseas - after WEEKS of stalling while kids went hungry

President Joe Biden was blasted by outraged parents who believe his 'incompetent' administration waited too long to address the nationwide baby formula shortage that has left families scrambling to find ways to feed their infants. Biden, on Wednesday evening, invoked the Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production and...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Fox News

Monekypox virus: What to know

The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S. In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Europe
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Has Temporarily Stopped The Biden Administration From Ending Title 42

A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from winding down a Trump-era policy that quickly expels immigrants at the border and blocks them from accessing the US asylum system. The temporary restraining order, which stops the administration from implementing a gradual ending of the policy known as Title...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
114K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy