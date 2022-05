Will the U.S. be able to salvage the remnants of the Summit of the Americas? And what does the growing boycott mean for U.S. influence in Latin America?. Imagine you're hosting a party. You haven't even sent out all the invitations, and already many of your guests say they won't come. That's pretty much the situation the Biden administration finds itself in as the U.S. gets ready to host the Summit of the Americas. The gathering takes place every 3 to 4 years, and it's set to begin next month in California. But as NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, many countries are saying they won't come unless everyone in the region gets an invite.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO