The Washington Huskies earned the seventh seed in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament May 25th-29th thanks in part to their 12 straight wins to wrap up the regular season. The double-elimination tournament features the top eight teams in the Pac-12 with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The eight teams are divided into two divisions with the Huskies squaring off against Cal, OSU, and UCLA on their way to the Championship Game against ASU, Arizona, Oregon, or Stanford. The Dawgs will face Oregon State at 4:45 PM Wednesday with both teams playing again on Thursday - the loser at approximately 1:00 PM and the winner at approximately 8:30 PM.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO