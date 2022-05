We may have heard the last from China's Zhurong for a while, after the solar-powered Mars rover entered a dormant state due to winter's cold and local sand and dust storms. Zhurong entered hibernation on May 18, with temperatures of around minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius) during the local Mars day and minus 148 F (minus 100 C) during the night, according to a statement from the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program. China's Tianwen 1 orbiter, which delivered Zhurong to Mars last May, also detected sand and dust storm activity over Zhurong's landing area in Utopia Planitia with its medium-resolution camera.

