ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Batman vs Robin trailer

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Update : DC has released a trailer starring and narrated by writer Mark Waid and new promotional images for the September 13 debut of Batman vs. Robin.

Check out the trailer above and the new images below.

The five-issue series is written by Mark Waid, with art by Mahmud Asrar, colors by Jordie Bellaire, and letters by Steve Wands.

Check out the trailer above and the new images below.

Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfqtB_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvT6S_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTYQX_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7p2v_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJ78E_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRQR2_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)

DC has also added that it'll be releasing a sneak preview of the debut issue Wednesday, August 17, which promises to tease the "possible return" of a key character in the Batman vs. Robin conflict!"

We got two bits on Alfred! But we'll see on August 17.

Original story follows ...

That's Batman vs. Robin ... not Batman and Robin.

Writer Mark Waid's DC renaissance continues this September when he and artist Mahmud Asrar and colorist Nathan Fairbairn team for a five-issue limited series titled Batman vs. Robin.

The first issue will feature a cover by and variant covers by Jason Fabok, Alexander Lozano, Joshua Middleton, Steve Beach, Lucio Parrillo, Bryan Hitch, and Dave Rapoza, which can all be seen below.

Batman vs. Robin, along with the new Tim Drake: Robin series, appears to have taken the place of the ongoing Robin series starring Damian Wayne, which is not soliciting a new issue in September, which also follows writer Joshua Williamson's exit from that series with August's Robin #17 .

The series (which will feature oversized issues) sees the always fraught relationship between Bruce Wayne and his son Damian bubble over into a full-blown conflict. DC is calling it an "epic battle of icons years in the making!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5XDu_0fmkjAAd00

Batman vs. Robin #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

For his part, Asrar described the series as an "event" to "shake things up for Bruce’s world," on his Instagram page .

The series spins out of the events of Waid's Batman/Superman: World's Finest and the current 'Shadow War' Batman-Robin-Deathstroke, Inc. crossover by writer Joshua Williamson.

"Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood," reads DC's description of Batman vs. Robin.

In a bid to reclaim total domination over Earth, Nezha 'supercharges' magic and anyone who uses it gets overtaken by a demonic evil that "super-charges" their magical abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and even deadly levels.

Damian falls into Nezha's clutches and Bruce is haunted by the return of an old friend while the father and son are pitted against one another.

Nezha is the main villain of the first World's Finest arc.

"...the first arc of World's Finest is, was, and always has been, designed deliberately to lead into what is going to be Batman vs. Robin," the writer told Popverse . "What I was trying to do with Batman versus Robin was try to take them into a realm that I'm not used to seeing them in, which is dark magic sorcery, rather than science, rather than logic and detective stuff. We've seen Batman and sort of peripheral magic, but I want to get into the down and dirty of it."

World's Finest, for readers not yet familiar, is a series with Silver Age sensibilities set in the past when Dick Grayson was still Robin (though towards the end of his tenure, trying on long pants for the first time) and in Newsarama's eyes, Robin is the star of the fun and funky series.

It appears Batman vs. Robin is also the fall major DCU fall event referenced in May 17's Shadow War Zone #1 anthology.

The story 'Inner Demon' by writer Nadia Shammas and artist Sweeney Boo flashes back to the younger years of Robin's mother Talia al Ghul. Frustrated over secrets her father Ra's al Ghul hides from her, young Talia makes a secret pilgrimage to Lazarus Island. There she meets her grandmother who reveals that Talia has a stronger connection to the Lazarus Pit, setting the stage for what DC calls a "major DCU event this Fall."

Nezha is mentioned in the modern DCU for the first time in May 24's Deathstroke Inc. #9 , part of the 'Shadow War' crossover. which partially explains the timing of the Batman vs. Robin reveal.

In the story, Talia tells her grandmother Mother Soul that Ra's is dead. She responds by saying "I knew it. The prophecy is coming to pass." Adding "The true Demon will return. Nezha will rise!"

And apparently, he will.

Waid also told Popverse that Batman vs. Robin isn't the only spin-off from World's Finest in the works. According to the writer, World's Finest's second story arc will also start in September and will also cross over with another new but unnamed limited series.

"They're two separate things," Waid says. "What the second arc is leading into is not on the radar yet… I can't hardly say anything, but there's something in that second arc that the payoff is, 'Oh! I didn’t realize that the payoff is part of something that I've known for a long time.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406SzX_0fmkjAAd00

Batman vs. Robin #1 variant cover by Jason Fabok (Image credit: DC)

Given Batman vs. Robin begins in September, Newsarama also can't help but think of the fact the Robin ongoing series will be getting a new writer that same month, as current writer Joshua Williamson just announced this departure from the series after August's Robin #17 which sets Damian up in what DC calls a "shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!"

With this "shocking" new storyline and the absence of a known writer for the Robin ongoing series beginning in September, could Waid's Batman vs. Robin be related in any way?

Eagled-eyed readers might have already noticed DC teased the existence of Batman vs Robin in plain sight for some time. In August it's offering the trade paperback collection Batman vs. Robin: Road to War, a collection of Batman and Damian-centric stories, including stories from Teen Titans #43-44, Teen Titans Annual #2, Detective Comics #1032-1033, and a "two-part backup feature that sets the stage for a new chapter in the life of Damian Wayne" originally published in Batman #106 and Detective Comics #1034.

"A storm is coming…and a battle years in the making between Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne is on the horizon," reads DC's description of the collection.

Neither Waid nor Asrar used the word "war" to describe the conflict at the heart of Batman vs. Robin, but Batman vs. Robin: Road to War is almost certainly connected to the new series.

Here's a gallery of all those variant covers:

Image 1 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgKPC_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UGys_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYC7y_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EouFO_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrKke_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFT3o_0fmkjAAd00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 7 of 7

(Image credit: DC)

Dick and Damian of course figure very prominently in Newsarama’s list of the best Robins of all time .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans wonder if DC has the stones to pull off Black Adam vs. Superman vs. Shazam

The DCEU seems to wilting before our very eyes right now, with Batgirl being cancelled and various other movies and TV shows’ futures looking unsafe to boot. Still, at least there’s one corner of the franchise that seems to pressing ahead as planned — the Shazam/Black Adam side of things. This fall sees Dwayne Johnson finally enter the fray in Black Adam, with Zachary Levi back this December for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans pitch WB a fourth option for what to do with ‘The Flash’ — cast Grant Gustin

In the wake of Ezra Miller being charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, only the latest in the actor’s recent troubles with the law, Warner Bros. has reportedly narrowed down its plans for what to do with the increasingly weighty albatross that is The Flash movie down to just three. Although DC fans have come up with a fourth option that they personally much prefer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Waid
Person
Tim Story
Person
Robin
ComicBook

Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set

Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia

The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends

Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more

It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects. First, the Disney+...
MOVIES
Parade

'Superman & Lois' to Recast Main Character for Upcoming Season

Producers of Superman & Lois are looking to recast a series regular role following the exit of Jordan Elsass, who plays Jonathan Kent on The CW DC Comics series. According to a report from Deadline, Elsass, 20, did not report back to the show's filming location in Vancouver for the start of the upcoming third season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online

The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC Reveals New Look at Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection

San Diego Comic-Con this year brought the surprise news that not only are Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo collaborating on an all-new one-shot crossover between Batman and Spawn but that the previous crossovers would be getting reprinted as well. DC Comics has now announced some new details on that reprint, confirming that it will be published as Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection and will include both Batman/Spawn: War Devil#1 and Spawn/Batman in one collection. Set to be released on November 15, DC Comics has also released the full solicitation for the new release which can be found below along with the in progress cover art for the collection by Greg Capullo.
COMICS
BGR.com

Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’

Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show

HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy