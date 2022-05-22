ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders vs. Chargers: A Rematch You Don't Want to Miss

By Aidan Champion
The Las Vegas Raiders will be competing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Every NFL team officially knows its schedule for the 2022 season now.

The Las Vegas Raiders will have the challenge of competing within one of the league's best divisions, but they will also have to go through some of the best teams around the NFL outside of the division as well.

Nonetheless, the Raiders' path to the postseason will start within the AFC West, and the Los Angeles Chargers are first on the list.

Let's take a trip back to where these two teams left off in what was an epic game almost five months ago.

Week 18: Jan. 9, 2022

The Raiders will go on the road in Week 1 to face their division rival, the Chargers, in a rematch of last season's final NFL regular-season game.

If you're a part of Raider Nation, you look on that Sunday evening in January with fond memories, as Las Vegas' victory booked the Raiders a trip to its first postseason appearance since the 2016 season.

If you're a Chargers fan, you'll be hoping for a revenge statement after missing the playoffs by a matter of an overtime field goal.

The Week 18 matchup was perhaps the best game of the 2021 regular season.

Las Vegas had control for much of the game, but it was the determination and fight of Los Angeles that willed it to come back from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to force an overtime battle for the ages.

The game was the epitome of two teams giving everything they had left to stamp a trip to the postseason, and it ultimately would come down to Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson doing what he does best: drilling deep field goals in the clutch.

This Week 1 meeting will certainly contain no love lost between these AFC West rivals.

On paper, both teams have improved immensely this offseason. While much of each team's roster will be the same as the ones that squared off back in January, this game will feature many new faces.

But the goal for each franchise will remain the same.

A win for Las Vegas in Week 1 would be a significant statement for the Silver and Black, as the expectations for this upcoming season are the highest they've been in recent memory.

The Spun

Russell Wilson Makes His Opinion On Facing Seahawks Very Clear

It's going to be quite the scene when Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to play the Seahawks. After all, that's the only team Wilson ever knew until March of this year when the Seahawks traded him to the Denver Broncos. He led Seattle to the Super Bowl twice while winning one against the Denver Broncos in 2013.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

2 College Football Fan Bases Named Worst In Sports

Every year the USA Today drops its annual list of the 10 worst fan bases in sports. And a couple of high profile college football programs made the cut in 2022. According to Mike Freeman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns fit the bill. Pointing to each team's lofty preseason expectations vs. the reality of their season's outcomes more often that not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
GREEN BAY, WI
SFGate

NFL to appeal ruling in Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL said Wednesday it will appeal a ruling denying a request to move former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league from a public courtroom into closed-door arbitration. Gruden's lawsuit accuses the NFL of leaking his racist, sexist and homophobic emails to force him to resign last October.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Colin Kaepernick to work out with Las Vegas Raiders, as speculation grows for potential NFL return: report

More than five years since he last appeared in an NFL game, Colin Kaepernick is getting arguably his best chance at returning to the league. The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday are working out the 34-year-old free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice, according to multiple reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Recapping Las Vegas Raiders Offseason With OTAs Underway

The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs this past season after enduring one of the toughest campaigns as a team that we have witnessed. They were 6-7 and dead in the water, but they rattled off four straight wins, including one against the Los Angeles Chargers, that had the country buzzing, and with three of the four wins coming against teams ahead of them in the standings, the Raiders earned that spot. They would eventually lose to the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, but they were only nine yards away from tying the game. Once that game ended, the questions started: What’s next for Derek Carr? Do they keep the coaching staff and general manager? What do they do in the draft? Will they make a splash? Raiders Twitter was a mess, and then, oh my, wow.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Jon Gruden scores major preliminary victory in his lawsuit against the NFL, Roger Goodell

Technically, banging a gavel is just another way of knocking on wood if you’re with me. Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has scored a major preliminary victory in his lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. Via Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, District Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s motion to dismiss the case and, more importantly, the NFL’s motion to compel arbitration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Position Power Rankings: Offensive Line

No. 1 – Kolton Miller. This one was easy. Miller is the only member of this group that would be considered a high-end starter. On top of that, he’s doing so at the most important position on the line. The former UCLA Bruin has continued to climb the rankings of the top left tackles in the league. Expect that to continue in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
