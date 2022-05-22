Raiders vs. Chargers: A Rematch You Don't Want to Miss

The Las Vegas Raiders will be competing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Every NFL team officially knows its schedule for the 2022 season now.

The Las Vegas Raiders will have the challenge of competing within one of the league's best divisions, but they will also have to go through some of the best teams around the NFL outside of the division as well.

Nonetheless, the Raiders' path to the postseason will start within the AFC West, and the Los Angeles Chargers are first on the list.

Let's take a trip back to where these two teams left off in what was an epic game almost five months ago.

Week 18: Jan. 9, 2022

The Raiders will go on the road in Week 1 to face their division rival, the Chargers, in a rematch of last season's final NFL regular-season game.

If you're a part of Raider Nation, you look on that Sunday evening in January with fond memories, as Las Vegas' victory booked the Raiders a trip to its first postseason appearance since the 2016 season.

If you're a Chargers fan, you'll be hoping for a revenge statement after missing the playoffs by a matter of an overtime field goal.

The Week 18 matchup was perhaps the best game of the 2021 regular season.

Las Vegas had control for much of the game, but it was the determination and fight of Los Angeles that willed it to come back from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to force an overtime battle for the ages.

The game was the epitome of two teams giving everything they had left to stamp a trip to the postseason, and it ultimately would come down to Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson doing what he does best: drilling deep field goals in the clutch.

This Week 1 meeting will certainly contain no love lost between these AFC West rivals.

On paper, both teams have improved immensely this offseason. While much of each team's roster will be the same as the ones that squared off back in January, this game will feature many new faces.

But the goal for each franchise will remain the same.

A win for Las Vegas in Week 1 would be a significant statement for the Silver and Black, as the expectations for this upcoming season are the highest they've been in recent memory.

