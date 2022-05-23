Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield.

Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson.

Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area.

“It’s a significant impact,” Farris said.

The crash is located southwest of the intersection of Lowell Boulevard and East Baseline Road.

Images from Copter4 suggest the craft impacted Anthem Ranch Road and came to rest at the base of a spruce tree and the engine separated from the rest of the fuselage.

One person was killed in another single-engine plane crash in Broomfield less than two weeks ago . Plus, Broomfield residents were among those showered with debris when an airliner suffered a violent engine failure in February 2021.