ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield.

Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368zXu_0fmkRT7a00

(credit: CBS)

Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area.

“It’s a significant impact,” Farris said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KM3Mj_0fmkRT7a00

(credit: CBS4 YouReporter Susan Roth)

The crash is located southwest of the intersection of Lowell Boulevard and East Baseline Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuJIw_0fmkRT7a00

(credit: CBS)

Images from Copter4 suggest the craft impacted Anthem Ranch Road and came to rest at the base of a spruce tree and the engine separated from the rest of the fuselage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRosY_0fmkRT7a00

(credit CBS)

One person was killed in another single-engine plane crash in Broomfield less than two weeks ago . Plus, Broomfield residents were among those showered with debris when an airliner suffered a violent engine failure in February 2021.

Comments / 3

Related
county17.com

Colorado woman dies in US 85 collision with Freightliner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 32-year-old Colorado woman has died after a collision on US 85 near La Grange. The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound on US 85 when it hit the passenger side of the trailer of a disabled Freightliner, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Freightliner was in the lane of travel, the highway patrol reported.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Carlos Diaz Arrested, Accused In 4 Murders In Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A suspect in four murders has been arrested in El Paso County. Carlos Diaz is facing charges in the murders of four victims in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. (credit: El Paso County) Investigators said that Diaz, 21, knew all four of his victims but are not releasing any additional details about the case. They are also looking to identify another victim.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Cbs#Copter4#Anthem Ranch Road
CBS Denver

2 Juvenile Suspects Released After Weapons Investigation, Northfield High School Remains Closed Thursday

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to the Northfield High School campus in northeast Denver on Thursday morning to investigate reports of a student with a weapon on campus. Northfield cleared the lockdown just before 11 a.m. and released students to their parents and caregivers. (credit: CBS) The campus is located at 5500 Central Park Blvd. and has about 2,000 students. Students and teachers were released by classroom onto buses to the Northeast DPS bus terminal on Dallas Street, just north of Northfield Boulevard. That’s where parents can be reunited with their students. “All of the kids at the Paul Sandoval Northfield campus...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Lifted Following Wildland Fire Near Falcon

By Danielle Chavira EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents near Falcon on Thursday afternoon for a wildland fire. Those have since been lifted, however Falcon Highway is still closed. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN LIFTED. RESIDENTS IN THE AFFECTED AREA MAY RETURN HOME. Falcon Highway will remain closed within the boundary for emergency responders to continue their work. https://t.co/gE7irSFo85 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 26, 2022 Falcon Fire Department is leading the firefight. Shortly after 5 p.m., the department said the fire in contained, and crews were monitoring hotspots. The sheriff’s office said evacuations were still in place.
FALCON, CO
CBS Denver

Highway 7 Repairs Through Lyons Complete Nearly A Decade After Devastating Floods

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly a decade after devastating floods ripped through parts of Colorado, repairs on Highway 7 through Lyons are finally complete. The Colorado Department of Transportation has worked to make the highway more resilient in case of another flood. (credit: CBS) This infrastructure project is the final flood recovery project. (credit: CBS) The September 2013 floods caused millions of dollars in damage, destroyed highways, roads and homes. (credit: CBS) While the highway will reopen for passenger traffic, it will remain closed to cyclists until November.
LYONS, CO
CBS Denver

K9 In Eagle County Helps Find 30 Pounds Of Meth Inside Truck

By Danielle Chavira AVON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Eagle County seized 30 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on May 25. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 near Avon. (credit: Eagle County Sheriff) They say the suspect was following another vehicle too closely. Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes (credit: Eagle County Sheriff) Investigators say they contacted the driver, Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes, and a passenger, Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo. They used a K9 to search the vehicle which alerted to the back of the truck. They say they found the drugs inside of a spare tire. and an illegally concealed handgun. Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo (credit: Eagle County Sheriff) Arrellanes, 27 of Arizona, faces numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond. Portillo, 24 of Arizona, is also being held on a $100,000 bond for charges including carrying a concealed weapon.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Paintball gun prompted lockdown at Denver's Northfield High School

DENVER — Northfield High School was closed for the remainder of Thursday after a report that a student possibly had a gun, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). "This situation, it appears that it is a paintball gun," DPD chief Paul Pazen said. "I cannot commend enough the student and the campus security officer for taking action. You need to get there immediately. You can't tell the difference between a paintball gun and a real gun."
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Woman Found with Gunshot Wound + Suspect Arrested

A Colorado man has been arrested for manslaughter in connection with a crime involving a woman being shot in an apartment complex. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 22nd at a Colorado Springs, Colorado apartment complex after police were called and notified that a shooting had taken place. The apartment...
KRDO News Channel 13

Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Royer St. and East Las Vegas St. is back open to traffic following reports of a stranded semi truck on the railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a high-centered semi truck trapped on the railroad tracks. The The post Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Man found dead on Devil’s Backbone trail identified

A man whose body was found along a popular west Loveland trail earlier this month has been identified. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the coroner’s office identified the man as 48-year-old Douglas Collins of Loveland. An autopsy revealed Collins collapsed from cardiac arrest while riding his bike on the Devil’s Backbone trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
9News

72-year-old woman assaulted during robbery in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police (LPD) are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who they say assaulted and robbed a 72-year-old woman on Sunday, May 15. Police said the woman was out for a jog when the attack occurred. In the surveillance video released by LPD,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy