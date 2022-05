Click here to read the full article. Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden scored an important pretrial win in his interference and negligence lawsuit against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday when a trial judge denied the league’s motion to dismiss. The ruling means Gruden’s attorneys will be able to use pretrial discovery, including the taking of sworn testimony and disclosure of sensitive emails, unless the league and Gruden reach a settlement. It also suggests the NFL’s arbitration defense might not be as persuasive as the league believes, a significant point given its relevance to a racial discrimination lawsuit...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 MINUTES AGO