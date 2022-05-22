ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures to cool down after thunderstorms in New Hampshire

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — A cooler and more comfy feel returns Monday with plenty of clouds, lower humidity and highs only in the 60s to low 70s. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of...

Video: Humid Friday in New Hampshire with evening showers

The recent pleasant weather pattern gives way to a humid Friday and Saturday with an increased chance of showers and a few storms. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with the thickest clouds and a few late night showers in far northern areas. The next front slowly approaches on...
Video: Partly sunny and mild day in New Hampshire

The pleasant weather pattern looks to hold on through Thursday before the humidity climbs and shower chances increase. Thursday will be partly sunny and mild (70s away from the coast) with a very slight chance of a shower far north. It will turn breezy at times in the afternoon. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows mainly in the 50's.
Video: New Hampshire gets some sun before weekend showers

The pleasant weather pattern that has settled in across New Hampshire looks to stay with us for the next few days before some changes move in at the end of the week. Partly sunny and milder temps (70-77) today with coolest temps (lower 60s), again, along the coast with a light breeze.
Video: Another bright day in New Hampshire before showers move in

The pleasant weather pattern looks to hold on through tomorrow before the humidity climbs and shower chances increase. Fair skies tonight with lows between 45 and 51 for many. Thursday will be partly sunny and mild (70s away from the coast) with a very slight chance of a shower far north. It will turn breezy at times in the afternoon.
Video: Warm, comfortable weather in New Hampshire

A pleasant weather pattern has settled in across New Hampshire and looks to stay with us for a few days before some changes move in at the end of the week. Another mix of sun and high clouds and seasonable temps this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to very low 70s except only around 60 at the coast with a light breeze.
These Are the 20 Most Populated New Hampshire Towns

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in all of New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turned out that the least-populated town in all of New Hampshire was the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and varying debris remain from the place that once was.
Video: More comfortable weather, but showers could be ahead

A pleasant weather pattern has settled in across New Hampshire and looks to stay with us for the next two days before some changes move in at the end of the week. Fair skies continue tonight, lows will be mostly in the 40s with light winds. A partly sunny and...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in New Hampshire?

Alright, I don't want to out myself here. But there is nothing more liberating than stepping off the beach and driving home with bare feet. When your car windows are down and the sun is beaming down on your arms and there are still a few grains of sand stuck between your toesies, all feels right in the world.
Earthquake shakes part of New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — An earthquake shook part of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in the Wolfeboro area around 12 a.m. It’s not clear if the earthquake caused any damage. In a tweet, the Weston Observatory shared a graphic...
Tourism officials urge visitors to respect New Hampshire's resources

CENTER HARBOR, N.H. — With a busy summer tourism season expected, New Hampshire officials are urging visitors to respect the area's resources. Summer is the busiest time of year for tourism in the Granite State, and this year is expected to be no exception. Preparations were underway Thursday at the Purity Spring Resort in Madison.
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
New Hampshire officials announce 7 new COVID-19 deaths in past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced seven people died of COVID-19 in the past week. Of those deaths, three were reported on Thursday. DHHS reported there were 3,920 known positive COVID-19 test results between Thursday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 25. Officials...
Maine resort destroyed in massive fire

The Beach Cove Waterfront Resort in Boothbay Harbor was destroyed in a massive fire late Monday evening. Roughly eight fire departments responded to the fire located at 48 Lakeview Rd. Crews were still there Tuesday morning looking for hot spots. According to officials, the hotel was closed at the time...
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

CATCH Neighborhood Housing, Concord, has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Greg Chakmakas, an attorney and shareholder at Sheehan Phinney and a member of the firm’s Real Estate Group; and Greg Lessard, director of housing initiatives for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.
The Best Events Happening in June

Vernon Family Farm Live Music Series, Newfields, June 3-October 28. This favorite family farm is known as a one-stop shop for shopping local, but they’re outdoor music series is one for the books, too. Every second Saturday of the month from May to October, the farm is open for live music from bands like High Range and Superfrog, and delicious local food from their very own farm-to-table restaurant, Vernon Kitchen. Grab your friends and family and head over for a night of community, rotisserie chicken and music at a space that nurtures the human desire to connect and love. (603) 340-4321; vernonfamilyfarm.com New Hampshire Magazine is a proud sponsor of this event.
