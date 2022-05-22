Premier League finale LIVE: Man City vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Wolves, Norwich vs Spurs, Arsenal vs Everton build-up

THIS is it - the Premier League finale has arrived, with a shiny trophy up for grabs for Manchester City or Liverpool.

City play Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium - clinch victory and the title is theirs.

For Liverpool, they need to beat Wolves and hope Steven Gerrard's Villa can do them a favour.

Tottenham are pretty much guaranteed Champions League football if they draw at Norwich, but a win makes that a foregone conclusion, Arsenal would need to win against Everton and hope Spurs lose.

Leeds and Burnley are level on points, with the Yorkshire club in the relegation zone and needing a win or draw at Brentford, while hoping the Clarets lose to Newcastle at Turf Moor.

Final day fixtures:

The end of an era

Midfield maestro Fernandinho is set to play his final game in a Manchester City shirt and how he would love to cap off his career at the Etihad with another Premier League title.

Ironically, the Brazilian is feeling the same anxiousness as he did when he first started began playing in Manchester... almost NINE years ago.

Polishing the PL golden boot

Putting aside the thrilling conclusion of the Premier League season, it is also time to crown the league's top goal scorer with the golden boot award which is also going right down to the wire.

Harry Kane collected the trophy last season with 23 goals, but it is his attacking teammate Hueng-min Son who is chasing it this year with 21 goals.

However, the man leading the charts for the golden boot currently on 22 goals is Liverpool talisman Mo Salah.

Mo Salah (Liverpool) – 22 goals Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 21 goals Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) – 18 goals Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 16 goals Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 15 goals Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 15 goals Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 15 goals Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 14 goals Raheem Sterling (Man City) – 13 goals Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 13 goals

How the table is looking

Below is the current standings of the Premier League before the drama begins to unfold at 4pm.

Welcome to the Premier League finale

Good morning, good afternoon or good evening to wherever you are tuning . Our time zones may be different, but the one thing we have in common is that it's the final day of the Premier League season - and there is still SO much to play for.

A win for Manchester City over Aston Villa would secure the title but any sort of slip ups would see Pep's side hand it over to Liverpool should they get the better of Wolves at Anfield.

Tottenham are ONE point away from securing the fourth spot at the expense of Arsenal, however, the Gunners can still sneak into the top four should they beat Everton at the Emirates and Norwich pull off a shock win over Spurs.

Just below the North London clubs, West Ham and Manchester United are battling it out for that final Europa League spot where the Red Devils only need to match or better the Hammers' result to secure it.

And looking towards the foot end of the table, A win for Burnley over Newcastle would see them survive the drop zone - relegating Leeds in the process.

Make sure to stay tuned in as we will be bringing you ALL of the action and drama across this huge final day.