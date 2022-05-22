ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ander Herrera reveals that the PSG dressing room found out about Kylian Mbappe's new contract 'at the same time as the rest of the world' and claims the forward could become 'most important player in the club's history'

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ander Herrera revealed the Paris Saint-Germain team heard the news of Kylian Mbappe's new deal at the same time as the rest of the world.

The 23-year-old announced he had signed a new three-year deal moments before PSG's game against Metz at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

The forward had been the topic of debate in recent weeks as to where he would be playing his football next season - with his current deal in France coming to an end in the summer - and had been pursued by Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0Exb_0fmk0UDR00
Ander Herrera (left) revealed when the PSG team heard the news of Kylian Mbappe's new deal

However, despite Real Madrid matching the terms offered by the French side, Mbappe shunned them in favour of staying in the French capital.

Team-mate Herrera revealed that the World Cup winner's announcement before the Ligue 1 game on Saturday was the moment the rest of the dressing room also discovered Mbappe would be staying with them next season.

'The PSG dressing room found out at the same time as the rest of the world,' said Herrera, via Marca.

'I don't know if [Mbappe] told Achraf [Hakimi] or someone close to him, but I had no idea.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwE7Q_0fmk0UDR00
Kylian Mbappe (right) announced has signed a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain 

'After lunch we started to see all the news that was coming out in Spain, friends write to you,' he continued.

'We thought that something was going to be said later.

'Then, in the stadium, when he wasn't in the dressing room and there was something set up on the pitch, it surprised us.

'I think the club did it very well. Let's enjoy Kylian for the coming years.'

However, the midfielder claimed that he was not surprised to hear that Mbappe would be staying in the French capital as he believes the French star has the chance to become one of the club's greatest players.

'It has become clear that he could become the most important player in the club's history here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8oWD_0fmk0UDR00
Herrera said the set up on the pitch before the game took the rest of the squad by surprise 

'We know that we are an attractive club with a beautiful project. I would be surprised if he had left.'

Madrid boss Florentino Perez had reportedly already informed his squad on Friday that Mbappe would not be joining the side, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Balague also appeared to suggest that Madrid and PSG were both willing to pay Mbappe a signing on fee of €150m - around £126.7m - alongside wages and bonuses.

However, Mbappe stayed loyal to PSG and celebrated his new contract by scoring a hat-trick in their 5-0 rout over Metz. Neymar and Angel di Maria also struck either side of half-time to seal the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYPxg_0fmk0UDR00
Mbappe celebrated his announcement by scoring hat-trick against Metz at the Parc de Princes

Di Maria later said he believes the French starlet made the right decision staying at the Ligue 1 giants, but didn't rule out a move to Real Madrid in three years time.

'I believe that [Mbappe] has made an important decision and one that I feel is correct,' said Di Maria.

'He is still young and he has time to go to Real Madrid. He has time to go wherever he wants, as he has only signed for three more years and he will be 26 [when his contract expires].

'He has so much ahead of him. He enjoys making history and he will keep doing it here, he is close to 200 goals.'

