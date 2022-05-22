ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool vs Real Madrid FREE: Date, live stream, TV channel, team news, kick-off time for HUGE Champions League final

By Nyle Smith, Matt Penn
The US Sun
 3 days ago
LIVERPOOL will face Real Madrid THIS SATURDAY in what will be a mouth-watering Champions League final.

Real fought back in stunning fashion to beat Man City and advance to the final in their semi-final, having beaten Chelsea in the semis.

Liverpool overcame Villarreal to reach their 10th final of Europe's top football competition Credit: Rex
Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's star man in this year's Champions League Credit: Rex

Liverpool have had somewhat of an easier run to the final, beating Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal en route to the Paris showpiece.

And the Reds could be going for a quadruple by the time the game rolls around, with their chances of winning the Premier League hanging in the balance today.

Liverpool will be seeking revenge when they take on a Real side who beat them 3-1 in the 2018 final thanks to Gareth Bale's spectacular brace.

And that year was the last time Real won the European Cup, but they'll be gunning for glory this time around with Karim Benzema leading the line as their main man.

When is the Champions League final?

  • Liverpool's massive clash with Real Madrid will take place on THIS SATURDAY - Saturday, May 28.
  • The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm UK time - 9pm in Paris.
  • Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the initial location of Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg was stripped of hosting the final.
  • That enabled Paris Saint-Germain's stadium, Le Par des Princes to be the designated ground for the match and it can hold approximately 47,000 spectators.
  • This will also be the first time the Champions League final has been hosted in Paris since Barcelona defeated Arsenal in 2006.
  • Extra-time and penalties are available if the two teams cannot be separated after 120 minutes.

What TV channel is the Champions League final on and can I live stream it?

  • Liverpool vs Real Madrid will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport's YouTube channel for FREE.
  • Coverage will commence from 6pm UK time - two hours before kick-off.
  • Subscription members will have the option to stream the game live via the BT Sport website or app.
  • You can also stream the game live on the YouTube app.
  • TalkSport will have radio coverage of the match on their website, app and DAB radio.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Can I buy tickets for the Champions League final?

UEFA have provided supporters with the option to apply for the showpiece event through their official ticket portal.

However, fans can only apply for a maximum of two tickets in the same category until April 28, 2022 - 1pm UK time (2pm in Paris)

And all tickets will be delivered as mobile tickets to a dedicated IOS/Android app.

For further details on ticket pricing, head to the official UEFA ticket portal.

Odds

  • Liverpool - EVS
  • Draw - 5/2
  • Real Madrid - 5/2
  • Liverpool to lift trophy - 1/2
  • Real Madrid to life trophy - 6/4

*Odds courtesy of Betfair and correct at time of publication.

Related
The Independent

Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag gives one-word verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo at unveiling

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans next season as the Dutchman was unveiled as Manchester United’s new manager.Ten Hag was speaking at Old Trafford in his first press conference as new head coach, where he set out his hopes to take the club forwards after a disppointing season ended in a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which Ten Hag watched from the stands. One of the few bright spots in a poor season was the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 18 league goals and 24 in total. Asked whether the 37-year-old Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Gareth Bale
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho will have the words of Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears as the Roma boss seeks to complete the current set of European honours by winning Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho admits he does not know when he will call time on his illustrious managerial career as he targets another taste of European glory. The 59-year-old will send his Roma side into Europa Conference League final battle with Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Wednesday evening with the words of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho knows losing to Feyenoord in tonight's Europa Conference League final would be a CATASTROPHE for his Roma side... the Special One needs Tammy Abraham to end his wonderful season on a high in Albania, and Rick Karsdorp could be his secret spy!

'Zero tituli' was the phrase Jose Mourinho used as a stick to beat Inter Milan's trophy-less rivals with during his glittering spell at the San Siro. This famous line marked a successful period for him in Italian football, but on Wednesday night it risks becoming a catastrophic boomerang for the Special One; should they suffer defeat against Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final, his first campaign as Roma manager will end full of regrets and with that memorable jibe coming full circle to slap him in the face.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Reds#The Premier League#The Champions League#Russian#Arsenal
Daily Mail

'Football comes easy to him, he is a joyful player': Sportsmail visits Liverpool superstar Luis Diaz's first clubs in Colombia and charts his rise from a malnourished teenager to an Anfield hero ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid

It is just after 7am at Cancha Bombona, the simple training ground of Barranquilla FC, but already a group of ambitious teenage footballers are hard at work. One young man, with No 28 on his shorts and a distinctive haircut, catches the eye. As the temperature soars, he stays cool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

UCL final tactical analysis: How Liverpool and Real Madrid stack up

Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns Saturday in the Champions League final. Here’s how they stack up tactically. Liverpool and Real Madrid have plenty in common. Both teams play an attack-minded 4-3-3, both teams love to score goals and both have their sights set on winning the Champions League final on Saturday at the Stade de France in Paris.
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho makes bold claim on future at Roma after UEFA Conference League win

Jose Mourinho’s first season at Roma ended up being a smashing success with the Italian side managing to win the UEFA Conference League. After their 1-0 victory in the final against Feyenoord, Mourinho addressed the speculation regarding his future at the club amid rumors that he may be lured away. ‘The Chosen One’ adamantly shut down any such rumor with his comments after the win, resolutely pledging his future to Roma.
UEFA
Chelsea F.C.
