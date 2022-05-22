ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea transfer boost as Xavi plots huge Barcelona clearout and admits Blues target Dembele may have played last game

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
 3 days ago
CHELSEA have been handed a transfer boost as Xavi admitted Ousmane Dembele may have played his last game for the club.

The Blues target is one of a number of players who could be leaving the Nou Camp this summer.

Reports suggest Xavi could oversee a handful of incomings and outgoings this summer Credit: Getty
Although only registering one La Liga goal this season, Dembele has 13 assists in 20 appearances Credit: Getty

The clearout could benefit Chelsea, who have been linked to Dembele as they look to mend their misfiring attack.

Thomas Tuchel's men go into their final game of the season against Watford 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Their lack of goals is seen as one of the main reasons their pursuit of the title fell apart.

But now the door has been left open for them to chase their target Dembele, as Xavi confirmed his future was far from certain.

The 25-year-old's contract runs out this summer, when he would be available for a free.

According to Get Football News Spain, the Barcelona manager said of Dembele: "It could be his last game, but it could also be the last game for others. I like him and he can help us in the future. It depends on the negotiations."

Dembele was once the second most expensive signing of all time after Barcelona locked down his signature in 2017 in a deal worth an initial £97m.

But he has failed to live up to expectations, registering only one goal in La Liga this season from 20 appearances.

Reports had suggested Dembele was set to accept a pay cut and in a new deal last month, but no agreement has come about.

Tuchel will be hoping Dembele can add some threat to the Blues' attack, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner yet to hit high goal numbers.

Dembele could be one of many to depart the Catalan giants this summer.

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Riqui Puig, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Minqueza and Martin Braithwaite could also be on their way.

In terms of incomings, Barcelona have their eyes on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after he revealed his intention to move.

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag gives one-word verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo at unveiling

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans next season as the Dutchman was unveiled as Manchester United’s new manager.Ten Hag was speaking at Old Trafford in his first press conference as new head coach, where he set out his hopes to take the club forwards after a disppointing season ended in a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which Ten Hag watched from the stands. One of the few bright spots in a poor season was the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 18 league goals and 24 in total. Asked whether the 37-year-old Ronaldo...
Norwich 0-5 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Top Gun pilots

The final Tottenham Hotspur match of the season at Norwich City could have been stressful, what with rumors of illness mid-week and the importance it carried to Tottenham’s short term future. It emphatically was not. Needing a draw to clinch Champions League, Tottenham instead rolled to a 5-0 dismantling of Norwich behind two goals each from Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski, and another from Harry Kane.
