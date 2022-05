TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State softball team (54-7) lost 5-0 and 4-3 to Mississippi State (37-25) on the final day of the Tallahassee Regional. Florida State finished the season with 54 wins, becoming the 21st Florida State softball team to win 50 or more games in a season. It is the eighth time a Lonni Alameda coached team has reached 50 wins. FSU’s 49-5 record in the regular season was the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The Seminole also earned their 18th ACC Championship last weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO