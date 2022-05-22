LaLiga to file COMPLAINT over Mbappe’s new PSG deal, Xavi issues Dembele UPDATE, Newcastle REVIVE Ekitike deal – latest

LALIGA have blasted Kylian Mbappe's stunning PSG U-turn as "scandalous" and will file a complaint to Uefa.

The superstar forward, 23, looked on course to sign for Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

But Mbappe has decided to stay put at the Ligue 1 champs and has signed a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes worth a whopping £1.6million-per-week AFTER tax - and £500m overall including a £250m signing-on bonus fee.

Meanwhile, Barcelona legend and head coach Xavi Hernandez has admitted that Ousmane Demebele 'could' be playing his last game for the club against Villarreal.

And Newcastle are ready to revive their interest in young Reims starlet Hugo Ekitike as they look to snatch the forward from under Borussia Dortmund's noses.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news across the globe...

Neymar for sale

PSG will put Neymar up for sale after Kylian Mbappe's new deal.

That is according to Le Parisien, who say the star forward will be on the market following "direct orders" from Qatar.

PSG are now expecting offers for the Brazil international, whose contract expires in 2025, ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, a potential sale won't come easy for the French champions due to the 30-year-old's sky high salary.

Previous reports suggested that Neymar has been on a whopping £490,000 per week, which is the club's second-highest salary behind Lionel Messi.

Romantic Raphinha

Raphinha rushed to hug his fiancee Taia Rodrigues after he helped Leeds United complete a great escape.

The Brazilian was on target as his team became the first side since Wigan in 2011 to survive after starting the final day in the bottom three.

Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

His penalty put Leeds ahead against Brentford in West London as the drama began to unfold.

The Bees were then reduced to 10 men when Kristoffer Ajer had to go off as the hosts had already used their three substitutions.

But Sergi Canos looped in an equaliser to leave Leeds sweating on their safety before he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Jack Harrison made sure Leeds were safe - scoring a 94th minute winner - as Burnley crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Cigar moment

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in party mood - and had time for a cigar after winning the Serie A title with AC Milan.

The Sweden legend was snapped on the pitch celebrating in style.

Zlatan managed eight goals in 26 games for the Italian giants this season.

He previously won the league with the Rossoneri in 2011.

Olsen attacked

Man City have apologised after Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked by fans after they invaded the pitch.

City supporters poured onto the Etihad turf after being crowned Premier League champions following a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Both sets of players were quickly surrounded with Olsen revealing he felt something hit the back of his head as he walked off.

The Villa boss said: "We're going to see how he is now, but I think you should ask Pep and Man City those questions."

City issued an apology in a statement which reads: "Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

"The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

Real deal

Real Madrid have reportedly opened talks with Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni in a blow to a string of Premier League sides.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the teams who had been targeting the highly-rated midfielder.

Madrid will be hunting for high-profile summer signings after being snubbed by Kylian Mbappe on Saturday.

And journalist Santi Aouna reports that the Spanish club has been in contact and ready to make an offer.

AC Milan are Serie A champions

Olivier Giroud blasted AC Milan to their first Serie A title for 11 years as they turned the tables on fierce rivals Inter.

Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal hitman Giroud struck twice before Franck Kessie rounded off a first-half blitz at mid-table Sassuolo that sealed Milan's final-day glory.

Inter's 3-0 win at home to Sampdoria failed to stop Milan reversing the top-two positions of the previous season.

And it means the neighbours are LEVEL with 19 top-flight crowns each.

Golden Boot

The 2022 Premier League Golden Boot has been shared by Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah.

The Tottenham and Liverpool stars BOTH hit the target on the final day of the season to finish it with 23 goals each.

Son went into his team’s clash at Norwich in second place behind the Reds hitman.

But he produced two goals in Spurs’ 5-0 win at Norwich.

However, his lead at the top of the charts only lasted a couple of minutes.

Salah soon put Liverpool ahead against Wolves in his team’s 3-1 victory as they narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City.

Premier League 2021-22

This is where we finished, and who did what in terms of European qualification.

Title: Manchester City

UCL: Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs

UEL: Arsenal, Manchester United

UECL: West Ham

Relegation: Burnley, Watford, Norwich

Leeds safe

At the other end of the table, Leeds have survived after winning at Brentford.

Burnley couldn't find a late equaliser at Turf Moor - losing to Newcastle 2-1 in the end.

Sacking Bielsa now looks justified.

But, what will happen next season?

All over

The full-time whistle goes at the Etihad.

Man City are champions, having staged an incredible comeback from two goals down to win 3-2.

It's completely academic that Liverpool have won 3-1 against Wolves.

What a final day!

Remarkable!

Man City have done the unthinkable.

3-2 now at the Etihad, Gundogan has absolutely swung the game and has his second.

Scenes of tears in the stands at Anfield.

On the other hand, it's joy at the Etihad.

It's 2-2

City are level at the Etihad!

Amazing scenes - as Rodri side foots home from the edge of the area.

There's eight minutes left in Manchester.

A win will mean they are champions regardless of what goes down at Anfield.

City are back in it

Gundogan has headed City back in the game, and Klopp looks nervous at Anfield.

It's 1-2 at the Etihad, so Liverpool know that a win will still mean they are champions.

Who knows where this is going?

Coutinho!

Man City are 2-0 down and it's the former Liverpool man Coutinho with the goal.

Liverpool have roughly 20 minutes to get a winner that'll lift them the Premier League title.

Can the Reds do it?

The quadruple is on.

Massive goal for Leeds

Raphina puts Leeds 1-0 up, and three points above Burnley in their relegation battle.

In other news, Burnley are now 2-0 down to Newcastle at home.

All Leeds need to do is avoid defeat.

Biting your nails Whites fans?

As things stand

Champions -Man City

Champions League - Liverpool - Chelsea - Tottenham

Europa League - Arsenal- West Ham

Relegated - Burnley

City blow

Matty Cash has sent shockwaves through the Etihad!

Villa lead against Man City and Anfield erupts.

Can the Reds now find a second goal against Wolves to really amp up the pressure on Guardiola's men?

Wow... just wow.

1-1 at Anfield

The Reds have equalised, and it's Sadio Mane!

That'll settle Jurgen Klopp and his side's nerves - with 24 minutes played.

With no score at the Etihad yet, there's life in the title race yet.

Can the Reds get another?

Wow

Leeds thought they'd gone ahead - only for a VAR call to disallow Joe Gelhardt's goal.

But, in good news, at the same time that strike was cancelled out Newcastle have taken the lead at Burnley!

Astonishing - it's Callum Wilson with the penalty after 20 minutes - following a daft handball by Nathan Collins.

Remember, all Leeds have to do is better Burnley's result.

Disaster at Anfield

Wolves have put a spanner in the works in the title race!

Just three minutes in and Pedro Neto has shocked the hosts – and there are cheers around Etihad.

Still, long, long, long way to go.

But that wasn’t on the cards!

Title hopefuls receive heroes' welcome

There were similar sensational scenes at the Etihad Stadium and Anfield earlier as the Manchester City and Liverpool players arrived for their respective games.

Whose dreams will go up in smoke? Will the flare players decide where the Premier League trophy ends up?

Follow the Premier league title decider live with SunSport.

Liverpool v Wolves teams

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): 1 Alisson; 66 Alexander-Arnold, 32 Matip, 5 Konate, 26 Robertson; 8 Keita, 14 Henderson, 6 Thiago; 20 Jota, 10 Mane, 23 Diaz

Wolves XI (3-5-2): 1 Sa; 15 Boly, 16 Coady, 24 Toti; 19 Jonny, 32 Dendoncker, 28 Moutinho, 3 Ait Nouri; 7 Neto, 9 Jimenez

Liverpool subs: 62 Kelleher, 4 Van Dijk, 7 Milner, 9 Firmino, 11 Salah, 17 Jones, 18 Minamino, 21 Tsimikas, 67 Elliott

Wolves subs: 21 Ruddy, 2 Hoever, 5 Marcal, 10 Podence, 11 Trincao, 14 Mosquera, 17 Silva, 20 Chiquinho, 26 Hwang

Man City v Aston Villa teams

Man City XI (4-3-3): 31 Ederson; 25 Fernandinho, 5 Stones, 14 Laporte, 27 Cancelo; 17 De Bruyne, 16 Rodri, 20 Bernardo; 26 Mahrez, 9 Jesus, 47 Foden

Aston Villa XI (4-3-2-1): 25 Olsen; 2 Cash, 16 Chambers, 5 Mings, 27 Digne; 7 McGinn, 6 Luiz, 41 Ramsey; 10 Buendia, 23 Coutinho; 11 Watkins

Man City subs: 33 Carson, 2 Walker, 6 Are, 7 Sterling, 8 Gundogan, 10 Grealish, 11 Zinchenko, 80 Palmer, 87 McAtee

Aston Villa subs: 38 Sinisalo, 8 Sanson, 15 Traore, 18 Young, 19 Nakamba, 20 Ings, 33 Chukwuemeka, 45 Chrisene, 47 Iroegbunam

LaLiga will complain to Uefa

LaLiga have blasted Kylia Mbappe's stunning U-turn as "scandalous" and will file a complaint to Uefa about Paris Saint-Germain "attacking the stability of football", writes Joshua Jones.

The bitter Spanish top flight also launched a stinging attack on PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Superstar forward Mbappe, 23, looked on course to sign for Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

But Mbappe has decided to stay put at PSG and has signed a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes worth a whopping £500m contract including a £250m signing-on bonus fee.

LaLiga said: "This type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport.

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him.

"LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before Uefa, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability."

Guardiola motivates the City fans

Pep Guardiola tells City fans to be loud today in their quest for the Premier League title.

Boss Guardiola pumped up the crowd in his manager's column in the programme.

He said: “I want to feel you alive, non-stop.

"We want loud, loud and loud. Right?”