Mauricio Pochettino 'is set to be sacked by PSG' in the first of 'many wide-ranging changes' following Kylian Mbappe's contract renewal... but Zinedine Zidane will NOT replace the Argentine in the Parisian dugout

By James Cohen For Mailonline
 6 days ago

PSG are set to sack boss Mauricio Pochettino just days after winning the Ligue 1 title, as part of a wide range of changes being made at the club, according to reports in France.

The Parisian giants signed off their 2021/22 campaign with a dominant 5-0 victory over Metz on Saturday night - as Kylian Mbappe also announced he would be signing a new deal with the club.

The French superstar has been promised more control in the ongoing of the club, which could spark the imminent departure of both Pochettino and Sporting Director Leonardo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wskkb_0fmjtnc700
Mauricio Pochettino is set be sacked from PSG after one and half years in charge of the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kf7pp_0fmjtnc700
PSG are expected to make wide-ranging changes following Kylian Mbappe's contract renewal

The former Spurs boss is under contract until the end of next season, having only been in charge for a year and a half, but RMC Sport claim he is likely to have his contract terminated early.

The news comes shortly after PSG secured their tenth league title and Pochettino's first league title of his managerial career, despite enduring a difficult season.

Pochettino's dismissal would be the first instance of change following Kylian Mbappe's new deal at the club - after being guaranteed more control over the club's off-field decisions.

Sporting director Leonardo is likely to leave alongside Pochettino - with the favourite to be his successor being former Monaco and Lille man Luis Campos.

Campos is a long-term friend of the Mbappe family having had a role in the Frenchman's development during their time at Monaco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLhxe_0fmjtnc700
The club's Sporting Director, Leonardo (pictured), is likely to be replaced by Luis Campos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLB14_0fmjtnc700
French manager Zinedine Zidane has been ruled out as a possible successor to Pochettino

Zinedine Zidane, who had been a frontrunner to replace Pochettino, will not be taking the managerial role at PSG, according to Telefoot.

Despite strong links suggesting that the former Real Madrid boss would take the role in Paris, it seems that the club are searching for a different option.

The 49-year-old has not been in management since his second stint with Real Madrid ended in early 2021 - having won the La Liga title in 2019/20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbtWc_0fmjtnc700
Former Monaco and Lille man Luis Campos is the favourite to succeed Leonardo at PSG

