Manchester City produces stunning comeback to secure English Premier League title on dramatic final day

Liverpool and Real Madrid will descend on the Stade de France on Saturday to compete in the Champions League final.It is a vengeful evening for the Reds as they lost to Real in the 2018 final. Jurgen Klopp’s side are the slim favourites heading into the clash but fans won’t be discounting Real, who fought back with a late equaliser and then extra time winner against Manchester City in the semi-finals.Rafael Benitez, who managed both clubs, has issued a warning to the Reds ahead of the final due to Real’s fighting spirit. He said: “At Real Madrid it’s more about...

