ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City produces stunning comeback to secure English Premier League title on dramatic final day

By Ben Chuch
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're going to win a league title, you might as well add a bit of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to watch Champions League final for free

Liverpool and Real Madrid will descend on the Stade de France on Saturday to compete in the Champions League final.It is a vengeful evening for the Reds as they lost to Real in the 2018 final. Jurgen Klopp’s side are the slim favourites heading into the clash but fans won’t be discounting Real, who fought back with a late equaliser and then extra time winner against Manchester City in the semi-finals.Rafael Benitez, who managed both clubs, has issued a warning to the Reds ahead of the final due to Real’s fighting spirit. He said: “At Real Madrid it’s more about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy