ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two to win the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes' George Russell after Charles Leclerc's dramatic retirement... with Lewis Hamilton in fifth in stunning recovery drive after first lap puncture dropped him to 19th

By Jonathan McEvoy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lewis Hamilton had to be dragged back from the brink of despair in scorching Barcelona but now believes he can once again conquer the world.

That was after the seven-time world champion tore through the field from last-but-one to finish fifth in the Spanish Grand Prix, a turnaround which may yet, just possibly, allow him a glimpse of the eighth title he craves as his valedictory statement.

It will require a monster comeback, from 64 points adrift of Red Bull’s new championship leader Max Verstappen, who capitalised on Charles Leclerc’s mechanical failure to win yesterday — but it is not so remote a shot as it seemed at Turn 4 of the opening lap, when he and Haas’s Kevin Magnussen clipped each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m11tv_0fmjlUVW00
Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Spanish Grand Prix after leading home a Red Bull one-two at the Circuit de Catalunya
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVS1O_0fmjlUVW00
Lewis Hamilton, the resurrection man, will be encouraged by his car's performance in Spain

Hamilton suffered a puncture, was reshod and languishing more than a minute off the front.

He came on to the radio practically begging to retire from the race on lap five. ‘I would save this engine if I were you,’ he said. ‘I’m sorry.’ What? This renowned fighter settling for a siesta in the sun? Was he not even going to attempt to roll the stone away from the tomb?

Then came the encouraging intervention of his race engineer Peter Bonnington: ‘We still feel we can achieve points. P8, maybe better.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zC3nl_0fmjlUVW00
The Red Bull star takes the chequered flag in Barcelona on a dream weekend for the Dutchman and his team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3yvv_0fmjlUVW00
The results from Spain as Max Verstappen once again impresses but Mercedes improve their performance

Hamilton’s early progress was heavy going before he charged up to fourth, then had to ‘lift and coast’ on the final lap to manage his engine, thus allowing Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari back past.

Never mind. Still, what a day for Mercedes, who saw their upgrades — a revised floor and new front wings — deliver on a great deal of their hopes of smoothing and hastening their hitherto bouncing brute of a car.

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell was every bit as impressive as Hamilton, perhaps even more so, in taking third place behind the Red Bull one-two of Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vz7zZ_0fmjlUVW00
Lewis Hamilton recovered from 19th after a first lap puncture to fourth before a late water leak dropped him to fifth

Hamilton, who had started sixth and full of doubts, said he ‘definitely’ thought wins were zooming into range now. And team principal Toto Wolff, asked if Mercedes could wrest the title over the next 16 races and possible 416 points, said: ‘We bet we can.’

Relief sizzled on radio during the warm-down lap. ‘Lewis, that was an amazing race,’ said Wolff. ‘You were the quickest car out there and you could have gone for the win. Amazing.’ Bonnington added: ‘It is only just the beginning.’ Chief strategist James Vowles: ‘You were the fastest man on track.’

If there was a trace of kidology in those words, there was substance too. Hamilton had eaten into Verstappen’s advantage and finished 54 seconds back. It would have been some way narrower but for the precautionary slow last lap-and-a-half he was forced into.

‘I am so happy,’ declared Hamilton. ‘If you think back to Jeddah (in March), I started 15th and I struggled to get into the top 10, so I was thinking it would be impossible to get back into the points but the team said, “No, you are on for eighth”. I couldn’t understand it at the beginning and I thought they were being super optimistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ycr7C_0fmjlUVW00
Verstappen now leads the world championship by six points as he celebrates victory with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko

‘But I gave it everything to see where I could finish. I thought if I was going to be at the back I should save the engine to fight another day, but I am glad we didn’t. It just shows never to stop or give up.’

Yes, it was a comeback on the day but also in the wider context of the preceding few months — a trauma that started by losing the title to Verstappen on the last day of last season. Aged 37, the years are inescapably ripening, too, and Russell is as fast as a rocket.

‘Since the end of last season it has been difficult all round,’ admitted Hamilton. ‘There were difficulties with the car. Then constant knockbacks with safety cars that didn’t work out in my favour.

‘Not having much fortune generally — then to keep getting back on the horse and keep pushing has been hard. To come back today felt like the olden days, and to me that is amazing.

‘There was a young girl I spoke to yesterday who was my inspiration, Isla. She is five and terminally ill and she said to me to win the race for her. Hopefully that was like a win and I dedicate it to her.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46W25g_0fmjlUVW00
Verstappen was joined on the podium by team-mate Sergio Perez as well as third placed driver George Russell (right)

Away from Hamilton, Verstappen was helped by a dollop of luck —the retirement of the front-running Leclerc on lap 27 of 66 — to secure his third victory in as many races. He did so despite problems with an occasionally non-functioning DRS that tried his patience to the limit. Fired up, he garbled irate messages over the radio and used the disruption as further fuel on his fiery temperament.

‘We can’t even make the f****** DRS work, man — unbelievable!’ screamed Verstappen, who made one uncharacteristic detour off track before driving superbly to go six points clear of Leclerc.

Lando Norris, who finished eighth, was seen by medics after ailing all weekend with suspected tonsillitis and withdrew from his post-race media duties. ‘The team are now ensuring he is receiving a full health check,’ said McLaren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQa4J_0fmjlUVW00
Verstappen made a mistake to drop to fourth behind team-mate Sergio Perez, as they got caught behind Russell

The most thrilling duel in the 35°C heat came on lap 24 when Verstappen, with a working DRS for once, found himself on the tail of Russell on the 200mph straight.

Verstappen plunged down the inside of the first corner. Russell, who had moved from fourth to third at the start, bravely kept his foot down and wriggled ahead at the second bend. And then the Brit held on, as each of the 24-year-olds somehow avoided contact in their close dance.

Verstappen finished in front of Russell once all the stops had been made to carry momentum into Monaco this week. But we can say with some assurance that reprises of the Max-George duel will sustain us down the next decade, two superb drivers, brave and fast.

Hamilton, the resurrection man, will not still be around then. But, as he showed, he has not exited the stage yet.

RE-LIVE ALL THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENED...

15:32

LAP 60/66: This has been a stunning drive from Hamilton who passes Sainz around the outside of turn one to move up into fourth. He is 12 seconds behind Russell, so that is probably his limit for the afternoon. Not bad considering he was 19th at the end of lap one.

15:27

LAP 57/66: Red Bull seem to have sewn this race up so what's happening elsewhere?

Well Mick Schumacher had been running ninth in search of his first ever points finish. But on tyres on nearly 40 laps old he is passed by Alonso and then Yuki Tsunoda to drop into tenth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMm7y_0fmjlUVW00

15:17

LAP 49/66: As Perez said he would, he lets Verstappen by - before the Dutchman on the radio acknowledges the gesture with a 'thanks mate'.

15:12

LAP 45/66: Hamilton has been looking to make the most of the racetrack in his recovery drive from 19th to sixth... a little bit too much. He has been given a black/white flag for breaking track limits too many times. In layman's terms, it's just a warning from the stewards.

he is up into fifth now though after Sainz pits.

14:58

LAP 37/66: Mercedes want nothing of this fight with Verstappen, and Russell pits from second to come out third in front of Valtteri Bottas's Alfa Romeo. Verstappen is up into second.

What had been looking like a disastrous weekend for Red Bull is suddenly looking like a simple one-two.

14:50

LAP 31/66: Russell's hopes of winning his first race soon take a big hit though in a two-prong attack from Red Bull.

Perez has now passed the Brit down into turn one to take the race lead. So it is now a battle between the two Red Bull drivers for the win it seems, with the Dutchman up to third after passing Bottas. He is 15 seconds behind Perez.

14:45

LAP 27/66: DRAMA! Charles Leclerc is out of the race! He starts touring slowly around the circuit and has pitted to retire from the race. He screams 'nooooo' down the radio.

That of course means Russell now leads the race ahead of Verstappen!

14:37

LAP 23/66: Your top 10 as it stands:

1. Leclerc, 2. Russell, 3. Verstappen, 4. Perez, 5. Bottas, 6. Ocon, 7. Sainz, 8. Norris, 9. Tsunoda, 10. Alonso.

14:28

LAP 16/66: Verstappen's DRS fails again - this time the Dutchman responds with a few expletives down the radio. He is clearly getting frustrated.

14:14

LAP 8/66: Meanwhile it's a stunning start from Alonso who to huge cheers from the home crowd passes Sebastian Vettel for P13 heading into turn one.

Meanwhile, his Spanish compatriot Carlos Sainz has clumsily spun off the circuit from fifth. He has kept it running but is now down in 11th.

14:10

LAP 4/66: Racing incident is the verdict in the Hamilton/Magnussen clash. Either way it looks like Hamilton's afternoon is as good as over already.

Lewis Hamilton left frustrated after being outperformed by Mercedes team-mate George Russell in qualifying again, admitting 'I don't know what I am going to do'

JONATHAN McEVOY: George Russell is the best performing Mercedes driver of the moment. Don’t take my word for it. Take a baffled Lewis Hamilton’s.

The 24-year-old Russell underlined the fact with a fine qualifying performance under a scorching Spanish sun, two places and one-tenth of a second ahead of the seven-time world champion.

George Russell is the best performing Mercedes driver of the moment. Don't take my word for it. Take a baffled Lewis Hamilton's.

Here is a report from Saturday's qualifying session:

JONATHAN MCEVOY IN BARCELONA: Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, bouncing back from a spin to put his name at the top of the pile from title rival Max Verstappen.

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates as the Formula One campaign continues at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mercedes respond to claims Lewis Hamilton touched Red Bull rear wing after Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes have denied that Lewis Hamilton touched the rear wing of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull at the Spanish Grand Prix.A picture emerged of Hamilton walking behind the car which made it appear as though he had touched it. Max Verstappen was fined last season for doing the same with Hamilton’s wing at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which some fans were quick to highlight. However, Mercedes insisted Hamilton didn’t in fact come into contact with the car.‘’Some people seem to think he is touching the wing, but his hand isn’t on it,” Mercedes said in a statement to GPblog. “At each...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘You bet we can’: Toto Wolff talks up Mercedes’ F1 title chances after Spanish Grand Prix

Toto Wolff believes that Mercedes can still fight their way into the Formula 1 world title fight after an encouraging weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.The German team produced their most complete performance of the season in Barcelona, looking closer to matching early front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari. Continuing a run of top-five finishes to start the season for his new team, George Russell finished third, two places ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.Hamilton had dropped down the field after an early clash with Kevin Magnussen, but was able to move up through the field with Mercedes appearing to have solved...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has bag stolen in Barcelona

Sebastian Vettel has been subjected to a robbery after a bag belonging to the four-time Formula One world champion was taken in Barcelona on Monday morning.Vettel, who was unharmed in the incident, set off in pursuit of the stolen property by using the Find My iPhone application connected to his AirPods.But although the 34-year-old German managed to track down his earphones, the bag and other items inside have not been found.An Aston Martin spokesperson said: “A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning.“He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
The Independent

‘We’ve made another step’: Toto Wolff excited about Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ prospects

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton’s new car could fire him into world championship contention.Hamilton delivered his best performance of the season at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix after fighting back from an opening-lap collision with Kevin Magnussen to finish fifth.Hamilton might be 64 points behind new championship leader Max Verstappen following the Dutchman’s third triumph in as many rounds at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.But with 416 points still on the table and Mercedes suddenly back in the groove, Wolff is hopeful Hamilton can get back into the title hunt.“That looked like a world championship-winning race car that Lewis was...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘He’s a very determined racing driver’: Lewis Hamilton expected to shun retirement to chase record F1 title

Lewis Hamilton has been backed to continue F1 for another season despite his early struggles in the current campaign.Hamilton has dropped several hints about retirement over recent years, and many observers thought the devastation of losing the 2021 title fight to Max Verstappen might bring about the end of the seven-time world champion’s glittering career. However, Hamilton has continued this season, in which Mercedes have fallen behind rivals Red Bull and Ferrari. And former team owner Ross Brawn believes the 37-year-old is going nowhere. “Amid all the glitz and the glamour, you still have a very determined racing driver,” he...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Grand Prix#Mercedes#Red Bull#Ferrari
The Independent

Red Bull relaxed about Max Verstappen’s ‘road rage’ at Spanish Grand Prix

Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen’s “road rage” during the Spanish Grand Prix was “understandable” after the Dutchman expressed his frustration over the radio in Barcelona.Verstappen eventually took his third consecutive win in Spain, capitalising on Charles Leclerc’s retirement after engine trouble to lead home a Red Bull one-two.The 24-year-old was not happy, however, with a faulty DRS that worked only intermittently during the race, having also lost out on a chance at pole in qualifying due to a loss of power on his final lap.“We can’t even make the f****** DRS work, unbelievable!” Verstappen fumed over team radio...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Daily Mail

'Brendon McCullum is such a great man-manager... I'm very jealous of the Test players!': White-ball skipper Eoin Morgan talks to Sportsmail about England's new coach, his own future and potential successors

Eoin Morgan, fit and relaxed at the start of what could be his final summer in charge of the England white-ball teams he revolutionised, has no doubts about the impact his great friend will make on English cricket. 'It's unbelievably exciting,' says Morgan of the appointment of Brendon McCullum as...
SPORTS
Financial World

Carlos Sainz: "Difficult to adapt to this Ferrari"

At the Barcelona GP, Carlos Sainz finished in fourth place, while his teammate, Charles Leclerc, was forced to retire with an engine problem. the home GP in Barcelona after a very complicated race. Sainz explained: "Difficult start, I was wrong with the procedure. I tried to recover, the wind made...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Mo Salah is desperate for revenge after suffering 'the worst night' of his career and the scars still run deep from heartbreak against Real Madrid in 2018... but Jurgen Klopp urges his Egyptian star to stay focused in Paris

Jurgen Klopp believes revenge is a wasted emotion. For the Liverpool manager, Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid will be viewed in isolation as yet another very big game to be won. Footballers are different, though. They are younger for a start. They are less analytical and more emotional....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cameron Norrie marches into the third round of the French Open after beating Australian qualifier Jason Kubler in straight sets to keep the British flag flying after Emma Raducanu's exit

Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying at Roland Garros as he marched into the third round of the French Open. Emma Raducanu's exit meant the British contingent in the singles was reduced to two by day four, but World No 11 Norrie had few problems negotiating his way past Australian qualifier Jason Kubler in straight sets.
HOUSTON, TX
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Christian Horner Sheds Light On What Was Behind Red Bull DRS Issues

With Red Bull adamant to shed weight from their cars, it sounds as though they may have been a bit eager when it came to the DRS and this may have been a factor in the issues Max Verstappen had during the Spanish Grand Prix. Verstappen suffered from DRS issues as he was trying to […] The post F1 News: Christian Horner Sheds Light On What Was Behind Red Bull DRS Issues appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

364K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy