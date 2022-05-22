ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin could be ousted from office & sent to a sanatorium as Russian leader’s health fails, says ex-MI6 chief

By Olivia Burke
 3 days ago

SICKLY Vladimir Putin will be shipped off to a sanatorium to avoid a takeover in the Kremlin, a former MI6 chief has claimed.

Rumours of the Russian President's ailing health have fuelled theories he is losing his grip on power and will soon slip from his high horse.

The weary warmonger looks set to get the boot amid his reported health concerns Credit: Getty

Claims have been circling that he is suffering from cancer and Parkinson's Disease, with shocking pictures showing his bloated face.

As well as shattering his strongman image, the reports of his alleged mystery illness are now taking a significant toll on Russia too.

It is believed his once-trusted advisors have lost faith in paranoid Putin thanks to his shambolic and self-serving attack on Ukraine.

The warmonger is now said to be at breaking point as the disastrous war rages on - and his health continues to decline.

The former boss of the Secret Service, Sir Richard Dearlove, has now suggested Putin will soon bow out to receive medical treatment.

He predicts the 69-year-old will be banished to a medical establishment for people with chronic illnesses by next year.

Sir Dearlove told the One Decision podcast: "I think he'll be gone by 2023 - but probably into the sanatorium, from which he will not emerge as the leader of Russia.

"I'm not saying he won't emerge from the sanatorium, but he won't emerge as the leader of Russia any longer.

"That's a way to sort of move things on without a coup."

Putin has noticeably isolated himself from the Kremlin, preferring to remain in the safety of his summer home to conduct business.

But his alleged health woes have earned him no sympathy from his generals, as his blunders on the battlefield have left them humiliated.

Ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele claims the Kremlin is in "increasing disarray and chaos" thanks to Putin's bizarre behaviour.

He claimed the leader has to excuse himself from meetings to undergo treatment and that he is "constantly" being followed around by doctors.

But even when Putin is present, the renowned control freak provides "no clear political leadership."

According to insiders, it is simply a matter of time until Putin is ousted - with some suggesting he has just three months left.

Russian analyst and investigative journalist Christo Grozev said Russia's elite will be well aware that "the war is lost" and will want to save their international reputation.

Ukraine's spy chief echoed his claims, suggesting the President has until the end of the year at most before he is given the boot.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, 36, hinted the "process has already been launched" to topple the despot's totalitarian regime.

Putin's indestructible image has also been decimated by a damning report analysing his string of strange hiatuses over the last five years.

Independent Russian media outlet Proekt claimed top-cancer docs, neurosurgeons and oncologists are on standby for the President.

In his latest video appearance, the 69-year-old appeared to sport a swollen face while fidgeting and tightly gripping the arm of his chair.

An oncologist has alleged that Putin may be suffering from "chemo brain", a cancer-related cognitive impairment brought on by treatment.

Sir Richard Dearlove believes Putin will be sent to a sanatorium and stripped of his power Credit: Getty

Cathy Charpentier
2d ago

If all is true it couldn't happen to a louser man. Hospitalization is one way to keep from being tried for crimes against humanity! Since he well deserves a trial & sentence.

Mike Fox
3d ago

No body gets a pass.. Psalm 39:5-6 5 “Indeed, You have made my days as handbreadths,And my age is as nothing before You;Certainly every man at his best state is but vapor. Selah6 Surely every man walks about like a shadow;Surely they busy themselves in vain;He heaps up riches,And does not know who will gather them”.

Steve Carroll
1d ago

he's going to get what he deserves one way or another he might have missed an assassination attempt cancer will get him in the end and then we have to wonder who takes over and what will they do?

