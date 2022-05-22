ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lucas Torreira to return to Arsenal after Fiorentina refuse to make transfer permanent despite agreeing wages

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LUCAS TORREIRA will reportedly return to Arsenal this summer after Fiorentina refused to make his loan deal permanent.

Sky Italy claims Torreira looked set to continue in Florence after the Serie A giants agreed to meet his £75,000-a-week wage demands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3boD_0fmjZCeA00
Lucas Torreira is set to return to Arsenal after his Fiorentina loan ends Credit: Reuters

But a deal fell through due to Arsenal’s asking price, thought to be around £13million.

Torreira has just one year left on his Gunners contract.

And despite securing Europa Conference League football next season, Fiorentina informed Arsenal the price was too high.

It now leaves Torreira between a rock and a hard place, with the Uruguayan not thought to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

His No11 shirt was handed to Gabriel Martinelli this week.

And it prompted Torreira to joke on social media: "What number will I wear next year? Good luck amigo @gabriel.martinelli. I love you."

The 26-year-old midfielder was touted for greatness when he joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018.

Torreira made 89 appearances in two seasons, scoring four goals.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But after citing home sickness, he ended up moving to Atletico Madrid for the 2021/21 campaign.

Torreira failed to impress during 26 appearances, most of which came from the bench.

Yet he managed to rebuild his reputation at Fiorentina this term, scoring five times in 35 outings.

The Italians secured an impressive seventh-place finish in Serie A to secure European football for the first time since 2016.

And Torreira thought his long-future in Florence was virtually guaranteed.

But with just a year left on his Arsenal deal, Torreira may have to play the waiting game until he can agree a free transfer in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Torreira
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Fiorentina#Atletico Madrid#League Football#Sky Italy#Serie A#Gunners#Europa Conference League#Uruguayan#Italians#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
439K+
Followers
26K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy