Transitional Diaconate Mass May 21, 2022

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute is now accepting applications to its class of 2023 Regional Leadership Program, set to begin in October 2022. Since 2000, NORLI has selected more than 900 diverse individuals to participate in its flagship leadership development program that’s open to all business, civic and public-sector leaders in the 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. With an emphasis on regionalism, inclusion and nonpartisanship, NORLI provides an opportunity to learn and collaborate with dynamic and influential thought leaders and policymakers in southeast Louisiana.
