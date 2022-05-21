Transitional Diaconate Mass May 21, 2022

A NOLA native and mother of seven, Mignon Francois took the last $5 she had for dinner one week and made cupcakes. A decade and a half later, her shop, the Cupcake Collection is ranked in the top 10 cupcake shops in the country and has two successful locations — one in Nashville, Tennessee and one in New Orleans. In this week’s episode, Mignon shares her secrets for success and advice for budding entrepreneurs.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO