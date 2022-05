I’ve always enjoyed watching Albert Pujols play. Yes, I know he plays for the other Missouri team, but you must admit, seeing him turn back the clock and hit a home run against the Royals, then the standing ovation and the touching curtain call...well, if you don’t appreciate that, you might want to turn in your baseball fan card. After the Royals (and every other team) missed on Pujols in the 1999 draft, I’ve always wondered what the draft tally was of local colleges and universities. Thanks to the glory of Baseball Reference, we can look up (and compare) just about anything. For baseball nerds, it’s really a great time to be alive.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO