ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

These Days, There’s No Such Thing As A Little Fire

By NEWS24-680
news24-680.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea firefighters have their heads on a swivel these dry days as every fire, no matter how small it may appear, is cause...

news24-680.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire

VALLEJO – Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in the inability to immediately account for every firefighter on the scene. Ultimately there were no injuries or fatalities to firefighters or civilians, Brown said. Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of El Dorado Street at 4:34 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke, fire officials said. By 4:39 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a full first alarm response. Firefighters soon discovered a "very active" fire in the rear of the structure and encountered several downed power lines. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm, "due to inability to directly attack the primary seat of the fire," said Brown. Crews took a defensive attack and were still on the scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots as of 7:20 p.m. Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VALLEJO, CA
wbrc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man hanging on side of cliff rescued by flight crews

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) – A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew put themselves at risk, battling high winds to rescue a man hanging off of a cliff over the Pacific Ocean. The jaw-dropping moment was caught on camera. Pilot Brent Marker said the man was located midway down the...
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vegetation fire burns in eastern Alameda County

A vegetation fire was burning in eastern Alameda County Tuesday south of Byron and west of Mountain House.The Alameda County Fire Department said the fire was burning on the 5200 block of Bruns Road near Kelso Road. The area is just north of Bethany Reservoir.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man impales himself on dock cleat with his own vehicle

SACRAMENTO , Calif. (KTXL) — A man was impaled by a dock cleat after being run over by his own vehicle at Discovery Park. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed the victim is 25-year-old. According to Sacramento Fire, he was taken to a local hospital but his current condition is unknown. There is no further information […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Walnut Creek, CA
Accidents
mendofever.com

Runaway RV Smashes Into Cloverdale Downtown After Brakes Fail— Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI

Last Wednesday, May 18, 2022, an RV’s brakes failed as it approached a stop sign in Cloverdale’s downtown. The driver made a sharp turn to avoid colliding with another vehicle at the stoplight, bounced off a retaining wall, and finally came to a halt after smashing into the downtown streetscape. Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson told us the driver would be booked for driving under the influence of alcohol after testing over two times the legal limit.
CLOVERDALE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Crash in Concord takes out fire hydrant Saturday night

CONCORD, CA (May 22, 2022) — A late night Saturday car crash took out a fire hydrant and created a spectacular water geyser. The accident happened at Pacheco St. and Grant St. Concord Police shut down the intersection. Joining forces with the Contra Costa County Fire Department, they quickly...
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Accident#Jones Place
news24-680.com

Police Pursue Suspected Package Thieves Into Canyon Tuesday

Sleepy little Moraga got a little less sleepy again Tuesday after a car occupied by suspected package thieves roared along St. Mary’s Road and on into Canyon before it was abandoned on Pinehurst Road Tuesday. This is very fresh but we believe local police were tracking an Audi with...
CANYON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police and family searching for missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her. Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14. "We’re very worried and concerned,"...
BRENTWOOD, CA
rwcpulse.com

Driver killed in high-speed crash on University Avenue

A car going at a high speed crashed and split into two pieces on University Avenue in East Palo Alto on Monday night, according to witnesses and police. The driver died at the scene. Witnesses said the driver was heading west on University Avenue and had just passed the Bay...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Modesto car crash leaves 2 cousins from Ceres dead, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Two cousins from Ceres are dead after a car crashed into a center median in Modesto on Sunday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on East Briggsmore Avenue, just east of Oakdale Road, police said. Both men were then ejected from a 2004 Chevy Tahoe when it hit the center median and the vehicle also rolled over several times, authorities said.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire at Chevron Refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding a fire at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond Saturday afternoon, the company announced on Twitter. The fire is at an unoccupied warehouse in the northeast section of the refinery. The warehouse is used as storage for landscaping equipment, Chevron said. Winds are blowing from the south out to […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

1 in grave condition, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Man impaled on boat dock near Discovery Park, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been taken to the hospital after being impaled on a dock cleat near Discovery Park, authorities said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department told KCRA 3. Authorities said a man was run over by their own vehicle...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cousins From Ceres Killed In Modesto Rollover Crash

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers say two people were killed in a rollover crash on a Modesto street over the weekend. The Modesto Police Department says, early Sunday morning, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe rolled over on East Briggsmore Avenue just east of Oakdale Road, next to a canal. Two people who were inside the SUV were ejected in the crash. They died at the scene, police say. Investigators believe the SUV was heading eastbound on East Briggsmore from Oakdale Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and rolled over. On Monday, Modesto police identified the two people killed as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas – both residents of Ceres. Police say Steven and Oryan were cousins. The crash remains under investigation.  
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three seriously injured in Santa Cruz county crash on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SAN FRANCISCO - Three people suffered major injuries including a child in a crash involving a vehicle, two trees and a fire hydrant Sunday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Corralitos, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to Hames Road at Hames Hollow where a 2002 Mazda hit a tree, then a fire hydrant and then another tree.Water from the fire hydrant was landing on the Mazda making it more difficult for emergency responders to extricate the three from it, CHP officials said.All three were eventually taken by air ambulance to hospitals, according to the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the crash.  
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy