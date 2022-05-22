ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Visa and Mastercard outages – Card systems back up and running after customers left unable to make payments

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErzO2_0fmjHBGV00

VISA and Mastercard are back up and running after outages were reported.

Hundreds of people from coast to coast reportedly had issues with making purchases yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmy0q_0fmjHBGV00
Visa is reportedly having two outages in the last couple of days

People started to experience issues with their Visa cards at around 1pm ET yesterday, according to Downdetector.

Additional outages for thousands more customers were reported again at 3pm ET.

Another 4 percent of users reported experiencing difficulty accessing Visa's website.

The problems appeared to be most concentrated in the New York and New Jersey areas.

Customers reported issues in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Houston, Dallas, Seattle, Phoenix, and Atlanta.

The large majority of people are reportedly having issues with purchases.

Visa provided a comment to the US Sun on Sunday saying that their systems continue to operate normally.

According to senior vice president of Mastercard Seth Eisen, they have been running smoothly for the past couple of days.

"We're different companies, so I can't speak on their behalf," Eisen said of Visa's apparent outage.

"Mastercard is operating normally. The same was the case yesterday," Eisen explained.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Visa#Mastercard Seth Eisen#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Thesunus
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 gas stimulus cards available TODAY

Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Mashed

Whole Foods Is Closing Multiple Stores And Shoppers Are Upset

When a new grocery store opens in town, shoppers get excited and anticipate new products, perhaps a larger vegan selection, and dare we say, better prices. When a new Whole Foods opens, however, customers know they are getting at least two of the aforementioned, along with more organic and gluten-free choices.
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
439K+
Followers
26K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy