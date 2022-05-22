Premier League title race LIVE: Will Manchester City or Liverpool claim the crown on dramatic final afternoon? Reds hope club legend Steven Gerrard does them a favour as Aston Villa visit the Etihad, while Wolves are at Anfield

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves as the Premier League title race comes to a decisive end.

It all comes down to this!

So will it be a fourth Premier League title in five seasons for Manchester City, further confirming that Pep Guardiola has created a truly special dynasty of success in English football?

Or will it be a second in three seasons for Liverpool and the third of four steps to a truly magical Quadruple of trophies for Jurgen Klopp's men?

By 6pm, we will have an answer as we buckle up for what's certain to be a nail-biting finale to a title race that has kept us gripped for months now.

At one point, it looked as though City could canter away with it but relentless Liverpool have slowly reeled them back and just one point separates the sides entering this final chapter.

It's in City's hands, of course, as they host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium at the same time Liverpool entertain Wolves at Anfield.

Guardiola's team have a one-point advantage and know a win will seal another championship for them. But if they slip against opponents managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, then the Merseyside club can pounce.

Welcome along to our live coverage of all the twists and turns in the title race finale. Kick-off for both matches is 4pm and we'll have loads of build-up for you from both the Etihad and Anfield.