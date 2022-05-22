ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Lineker slams the 'bleating' surrounding Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at PSG claiming it is 'ruining the sport' as he delivers a reality check to LaLiga giants Real Madrid insisting they 'can't always get their way'

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Gary Lineker has claimed that the constant talk about Kylian Mbappe's new contract at Paris Saint-Germain is ruining the sport.

The 23-year-old announced he had signed a new three-year deal moments before PSG's game against Metz at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

The forward had been the topic of debate in recent weeks as to where he would be playing his football next season - with his previous deal in France coming to an end in the summer - and had been pursued by Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SX2fs_0fmjFadc00
Kylian Mbappe announced he had signed a new three-year deal with PSG on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQ7mG_0fmjFadc00
Gary Lineker has claimed that the constant talk about the new contract is ruining the sport

Los Blancos were said to be offering the same terms as the French side but Mbappe ultimately snubbed them in favour of staying in the French capital.

The Frenchman's announcement has caused uproar in Spain with LaLiga writing an extraordinary statement detailing their intentions to report PSG's actions to UEFA and the French authorities as they claim the deal 'threatens the economic sustainability of European football.'

Meanwhile, the Spanish media hit out at the World Cup winner in Sunday's headlines, accusing him of 'betraying' Carlo Ancelotti's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAaCk_0fmjFadc00
LaLiga (pictured president Javier Tebas) are not happy about Mbappe extending his contract

However, Lineker delivered a reality check to Spanish football, insisting LaLiga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, can't always get their way.

Taking to social media, Lineker wrote: 'I love Spanish football, but the bleating about @KMbappe staying at @PSG_English ruining the sport is a bit much.

'The 2 Spanish giants have always attracted and paid enormous sums for for the game’s superstars. No one else got a look in. Can’t always have things your own way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOrjq_0fmjFadc00
Lineker delivered a reality check, insisting the LaLiga giants can't always get their way

Madrid had made their interest in Mbappe clear last summer when they submitted a final bid of £154million for the Ligue 1 top scorer, in an attempt to pry him away from Paris.

Though the club rejected the proposal, it was widely anticipated that the French star would join Ancelotti's side a year later after he refused to renew his deal at PSG.

However, Mbappe made a shock turnaround in his contract saga and announced his decision to sign a new three-year deal at the club.

Madrid boss Florentino Perez had reportedly already informed his squad on Friday that Mbappe would not be joining the side, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Mbappe followed up his announcement by scoring hat-trick during PSG's 5-0 rout over Metz at the Parc de Princes - bringing his tally to 28 goals in the league campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1w0g_0fmjFadc00
Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez had reportedly already informed his squad on Friday

Daily Mail

Community Policy