Premier League

Man Utd’s Alex Telles lined up for transfer return by old club Porto as Erik ten Hag plots mass cull at Old Trafford

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago

ALEX TELLES could be sent back to Porto by incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician is planning a mass squad overhaul this summer.

Porto are lining up a stunning return for Man Utd flop Alex Telles Credit: Getty

And Correio da Manha claims Telles is set to be shown the door by his new gaffer.

The left-back has failed to impress since his £16million switch from Porto in 2020.

And it’s now reckoned the Portuguese giants are lining up a stunning return for their former star.

Manager Sergio Conceicao is keeping close tabs on Telles’ situation at Old Trafford.

He wants to make several statement signings after leading Porto to their 30th league title.

And Telles is still considered a club icon after four fabulous seasons in the Primeira Liga.

He netted 26 times in 195 games, winning two titles while also breaking into Brazil’s national side.

But Porto chiefs first want United to clarify whether Telles is in their plans before making a concrete approach.

The ex-Galatasaray and Inter Milan defender has endured two disappointing terms in England, scoring just once in 49 games.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is already expected to depart, while doubts remain over the futures of Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams.

United have already been linked with several left-backs, including Valencia’s Jose Gaya and Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa.

But Ten Hag could look closer to home should he decide a change is needed.

Nicolas Tagliafico is set to leave Ajax after becoming one of Europe’s top defenders under Ten Hag.

And he could jump at the chance of a reunion at the Theatre of Dreams.

