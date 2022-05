Knapp made his debut with the Triple-A Rainiers today, hitting a home run. After spending his first nine pro seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, Knapp is now on his third new team since December. Knapp signed a minors deal with the Cincinnati Reds in the offseason but was released at the end of Spring Training. The veteran backstop then caught on with the Pittsburgh Pirates. This resulted in 11 games for Pittsburgh before Knapp was designated for assignment last week, which led Knapp to opt for free agency rather than an outright assignment to the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO